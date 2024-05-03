TORONTO
Toronto

    • Both drivers in hospital with critical injuries after head-on crash in Milton

    A Halton Regional Police Service officer is seen in this undated file photo. A Halton Regional Police Service officer is seen in this undated file photo.
    Two men were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision in Milton Thursday evening.

    Halton police said it happened at around 5:20 p.m. on Sixth Line Nassagaweya Line, south of No 25 Side Road.

    A southbound Honda Civic being driven by a 20-year-old Milton man collided with a northbound Mazda being driven by 29-year-old man from Acton, police said.

    Both were transported to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

    It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.

    Halton police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

