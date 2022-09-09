Book of condolences for the Queen set up at Ontario legislature, signed by Ford

Michelle DiEmanuele, Secretary of the Cabinet and Head of the Ontario Public Service, and Ted Arnott, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, look on as Premier Doug Ford, centre, signs Ontario’s book of condolence in honour of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Queen's Park in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul Michelle DiEmanuele, Secretary of the Cabinet and Head of the Ontario Public Service, and Ted Arnott, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario, look on as Premier Doug Ford, centre, signs Ontario’s book of condolence in honour of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Queen's Park in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

