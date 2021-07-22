TORONTO -- Members of the general public are getting their first chance to snap up tickets to watch the Blue Jays in Toronto ahead of the team’s homecoming next week.

The Jays are returning to the Rogers Centre on July 30 for the first game in Toronto in 22 months and 15,000 fans will be allowed inside the stadium.

Tickets for the first 10 home games from July 30 to Aug. 8 officially went on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Toronto is scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at the Rogers Centre next Friday.

“The Blue Jays have reconfigured the ballpark manifest to ensure there are a variety of ticket options, while continuing the highest standard of operations under the current health and safety protocols,” a news release issued by the club read.

Seats in the 500 level will not be open during the first homestand.

“Standard traditional seats are located in the 100L and 200L infield with fans seated directly next to one another,” a spokesperson for the Blue Jays confirmed.

The wait is over! Single Game Tickets for our first homestand in Toronto are on sale now: https://t.co/1L6qzd5bQm pic.twitter.com/ZzWQChXDPv — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 22, 2021

“For fans that are more comfortable sitting only with their own group, physically distanced seating pods of up to four seats are available in the 100L and 200L bases and outfield as well as private suites.”

Some tickets available online on Thursday morning could be purchased for as low as $29. As of 10:45 a.m., all tickets to the July 30 game were sold out.

Earlier this month, the federal government granted the team a National Interest Exemption, allowing players to cross the border for games under modified quarantine rules.

Prior to the exemption, the team played home games in Buffalo and in their spring training home in Florida due to border restrictions.