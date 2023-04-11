Blue Jays play 1st home game of the season at Rogers Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know
Blue Jays baseball is officially back in Toronto.
After playing their first 10 games of the season on the road, the Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Detroit Tigers tonight at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre.
Here are five things you need to know about the Jays’ 2023 home opener.
STARTING PITCHERS
Toronto’s star third-year ace Alek Manoah will take the mound for the Blue Jays in his third start of the season.
Manoah was disappointing in the Jays’ season opener last month, lasting fewer than four innings, but he said after the game that he was confident he could bounce back.
“I made a couple pitches that kind of stayed over the heart of the plate that left the ballpark,” he said.
“That’s just the way the game went today. I didn’t get beat on good pitches, I got beat on bad pitches, and that’s an easy adjustment."
And bouncing back is exactly what the all-star did in his second start against the Kansas City Royals, pitching seven scoreless innings and allowing just one hit in Toronto’s 3-0 victory.
Fellow third-year right-hander Matt Manning will get the start for the Tigers, coming off a win in his sole start of the season so far against the Houston Astros on April 4.
CEROMONIAL FIRST PITCH & AWARDS PRESENTATION
Former Blue Jays first baseman and recent Hall of Fame inductee Fred McGriff will throw out the ceremonial first pitch tonight.
“I’m excited to join all you guys in Toronto to throw out the first pitch,” McGriff said in a video posted by the Jays on Monday.
“I mean, Toronto is where it all started for me back in 1986. Let’s go Jays!”
McGriff is heading to Cooperstown this summer after being elected unanimously to the hall by a committee in December. He played his first five major league seasons as a member of the Blue Jays.
Also part of the pregame ceremony will be a presentation of the individual awards won by three Blue Jays last season.
Catcher Alejandro Kirk will receive his American League (AL) Silver Slugger award, given annually to the best offensive player at each position. Kirk is the first catcher in Jays history to win the award.
Relief pitcher and Markham native Jordan Romano will be presented with the Tip O’Neil Award, given to the Canadian baseball player of the year.
And star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be presented with his 2022 Gold Glove award.
“Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive at Rogers Centre early to allow time to pass through security, with gates opening at 5 p.m.,” the Jays said in a Monday press release.
“Fans attending the Home Opener will receive a Blue Jays light-up wristband giveaway on entry, which is programmed for the opening ceremonies, and a Blue Jays Magnet Schedule giveaway on exit.”
THE REVAMPED ROGERS CENTRE
Blue Jays fans entering the Rogers Centre tonight will be looking at a brand-new outfield, with four newly-built ‘neighbourhoods,’ including two rooftop spaces at the 500 level.
The stadium is in the midst of its biggest-ever renovation, with a $300-million price tag.
The Toronto Blue Jays formally unveiled the first phase of the Rogers Centre's $300 million renovation this morning, giving fans a preview of the revamped ballpark, which includes four brand new outfield districts.
Phase one of the project, focused on mainly on redesigning the outfield district and replacing every 500 level seat, was officially completed last week.
The renovations also raised the bullpens and extended seats to the outfield walls, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.
“It's a transformed experience that our fans will experience on April 11, and it's our first step towards transforming Roger Centre from a stadium to a ballpark,” Blue Jays Executive VP of Business Operations Anuk Karunaratne told CP24 on Thursday.
The Rogers Centre will also feature brand new concession items this season, including poutine hot dogs and peanut butter and jelly churros.
THE MATCHUP
The Jays come into tonight’s game after a dramatic win on Sunday in Anaheim, where they came back from a six-run deficit to beat the Los Angeles Angels 12-11 in extra innings.
Currently sitting at 6-4, the Jays are tied for the third-best record in the American League.
Meanwhile, the Tigers are tied for the worst record in the majors, at 2-7, coming into tonight’s matchup on a four-game losing streak.
The Jays’ early season success is due in large part to their hitters.
Sitting in first, second and third place respectively on the list of major league players with the most hits so far this season are Blue Jays Matt Chapman (19), Guerrero Jr. (18) and Bo Bichette (17).
And Chapman’s hot start was officially recognized yesterday, when the third baseman was named AL player of the week after leading all AL hitters with 12 runs batted in, to go along with two home runs and a .464 batting average across six games.
Toronto Blue Jays' Matt Chapman, left, is hugged by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) after Chapman's grand-slam during the sixth inning of a baseball game Los Angeles Angels Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
START TIME, TICKETS, WEATHER & TRANSIT OPTIONS
The first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at the Rogers Centre.
There are still a number of tickets available for the game, the majority of which are in the upper bowl at the 500 level.
For fans hoping to take advantage of the new $20 outfield district general admission tickets tonight, they are sold out on Ticketmaster, however they were made available for every Jays home game this season, so frugal baseball lovers will have plenty of other chances to take advantage of the new deal.
When it comes to weather, fans may be able to enjoy the fresh air thanks to an open roof at the Rogers Centre tonight, as Toronto continues to experience unseasonably warm temperatures.
This afternoon’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C. Temperatures are expected to remain between 15 and 18 C during the game, gradually cooling off in the late evening.
And fans taking public transit to the game tonight may be in for a free ride.
Last week, Budweiser Canada announced that they will sponsor trips home from the Jays home opener on GO Transit and the UP Express. Trips on GO Transit will be comped from 9 p.m. until 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and trips on UP Express will be free from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m.
The announcement followed a similar promotion from Polar Ice Vodka, who last week shared that they would be sponsoring free rides on the 510 Spadina streetcar between 5 p.m. and midnight.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling (48) throws the opening pitch of the Toronto Blue Jays first home game of the 2021 season at the Rogers Centre in Toronto against the Kansas City Royals during MLB action on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
