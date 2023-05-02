Blue crab, native to Atlantic Ocean, found in park near Toronto
A live species of crab native to the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico was found at a Hamilton, Ont. park over the weekend, according to municipal animal services.
The Chesapeake Blue Crab was found at Victoria Park, located at 500 King Street West, the city confirmed to CTV News Toronto Tuesday in a written statement.
“Hamilton Animal Services (HAS) picked up a crab at Victoria Park on Sunday, April 30 in the early evening, in response to a call from a resident,” Brad Potts, Manager of Animal Services at the City of Hamilton, said.
“The crab was transported to Hamilton Animal Services shelter. Unfortunately, the crab passed away overnight [Sunday].”
The city says the cause of the crab's death remains unknown.
The only place Hamilton residents should be able to source a blue crab is a grocery store or restaurant, as the species is native to the Atlantic coast from Nova Scotia to Argentina, according to U.S. environmental group The Chesapeake Foundation.
Hamilton Animal Services (HAS) said it has no information on how the crab got to Victoria Park.
The municipal department is no stranger to calls for foreign species. In 2017, HAS was called to a residence after an alligator derailed a Hamilton couple’s plan to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police arrest man who allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds
A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
Even a small amount of airplane noise can have a major impact on sleep: study
A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives found women who were exposed to even quiet airplane noises were more likely to get less than seven hours of sleep a night.
Canada updates U.K. travel advisory ahead of coronation due to threat of terrorism
Ottawa is advising Canadians travelling to the U.K. ahead of the coronation of King Charles III to exercise a 'high degree' of caution due to the threat of terrorism.
'A genius': Celebrities, musicians share stories and condolences after Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
BREAKING | Two missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooded river identified
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s, Noovo Info has confirmed.
Sudan evacuees 'went through hell' and Canada must help stop crisis: Joly in Kenya
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians evacuated from Sudan told her they 'went through hell,' and she says Ottawa will do everything possible to help the country find peace.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooded river identified
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s, Noovo Info has confirmed.
-
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Hundreds of residents have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.
London
-
Local Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
Her son nearly drowned in a backyard pool. Now this Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
-
‘Stressful and life changing’: Brown twins describe whirlwind week as they head from London, Ont. to NFL
It’s been a whirlwind week for Chase and Sydney Brown. The two were chosen in the NFL draft late last week.
-
Tractor stolen in Elgin County
Police said it was stolen sometime between 3 p.m. Monday and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the carpool lot on Currie Road, north of the 401.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt after car crashes through Cambridge apartment building
No injuries have been reported after a Cambridge crash that left a car sticking out of an apartment building, but several people have been displaced.
-
Calls for WCDSB trustee to resign continue
For the second meeting in a row, dozens of people packed into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board meetings calling for the resignation of trustee Wendy Ashby.
-
Forensic pathologist testifies at Kitchener murder trial
The forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy on Melinda Vasilije took the stand Tuesday morning as the trial of Ager Hasan continues into its third week.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury area man describes the return of his chronic pain condition after amputation
Shawn O'Brien, from the Greater Sudbury community of Val Therese, suffers from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).
-
Fire breaks out in downtown North Bay
Firefighters are on the scene Tuesday afternoon in downtown North Bay.
-
The Blue Jays are looking for the 50/50 winner of $2.9M — but they have no way to contact them
A Toronto Blue Jays fan's life has been forever changed — they just don't know it yet.
Ottawa
-
Water levels on Ottawa River to rise up to 35 cm more in national capital region
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to rise up to 35 cm more this week in the national capital region following extensive rainfall over the weekend.
-
Rising water levels closing Chaudiere Crossing, delaying Friday reopening
Public Works and Procurement Canada (PSPC) says that it is fully closing the Chaudière Crossing because of rising water levels and delaying a planned reopening.
-
OSEG head says Queen Elizabeth Driveway closure could expand next year, NCC says no final decision
A city of Ottawa committee heard Tuesday that the National Capital Commission is considering closing the Queen Elizabeth Driveway to cars permanently, but the NCC says it hasn't made a final call.
Windsor
-
Gordon Lightfoot supported local effort to memorialize Windsor’s Rosalie Trombley
A letter from the famous Canadian singer-songwriter is all the more special to sculptor Donna Mayne now that Lightfoot has passed away at age 84.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Body found at Windsor house fire prompts investigation by arson and major crime units
Windsor police have launched an investigation after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.
-
Suspected pipe bomb in eastside found to be 'inactive': Windsor police
Windsor police launched an investigation into a suspicious package in east Windsor Tuesday after finding what appeared to be a pipe bomb on the sidewalk.
Barrie
-
One person in custody after fleeing from crash on Highway 400
One person is in police custody following a collision near Highway 400 Tuesday afternoon.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie sends one to hospital
Southbound traffic was at a standstill along Highway 400 at Dunlop Street in Barrie Tuesday morning following a multi-vehicle collision.
-
Barrie police arrest man accused of crashing into parked car and grocery store theft
Police in Barrie arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a grocery store theft after receiving reports about a suspected impaired driver.
Atlantic
-
N.S. housing advocate calls for increased funding after swamped legal aid service cuts walk-ins
A community worker with the Dalhousie Legal Aid Service says the office is dealing with more tenancy cases than it can handle.
-
Trial of demonstrator involved in 2021 Halifax housing protest hears from police
The trial of a 26-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted police as municipal workers removed temporary housing for the homeless is underway in Halifax provincial court.
-
William Sandeson appeals conviction and sentence in 2015 N.S. drug deal murder
A former Dalhousie University medical student is appealing his murder conviction for killing a fellow student in 2015 during a drug deal.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary pastor guilty on two border blockade charges
A judge has found Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski guilty of mischief for his role in protests against COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Olds, Alta., man charged in luring, abduction and sexual assault of Edmonton teen
Mounties in central Alberta have arrested a 34-year-old man from Olds and located a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Edmonton last month.
-
'Deeply saddened': Family of Martindale shooting victim speaks out
The family of a Calgary man killed by gunfire in the community of Martindale says they are devastated by the senseless act of violence.
Winnipeg
-
Section of Portage Avenue closed following crash at Empress overpass
Winnipeg police are warning the public about a crash on Portage Avenue and advising people to avoid the area.
-
Portage la Prairie woman loses $7,200 in grandparent scam
An 87-year-old woman in Portage la Prairie lost more than $7,200 in an apparent scam after she got a call for help from a man she thought was her grandson.
-
Why Winnipeg is delayed in replacing the purple lights
The City of Winnipeg is working to replace defective street lights that are casting a purple glow on city streets; however, it’s run into some supply issues.
Vancouver
-
Cat found in box shipped from China, BC SPCA says
Border service agents in B.C. made a surprising discovery recently, finding a cat in a box that had been shipped from China, according to an animal welfare charity.
-
Here's how B.C.'s Tyson Venegas did on American Idol Monday night
It was the end of the road for Port Moody high school student Tyson Venegas Monday, when it was revealed he will not be advancing to the Top 8 of American Idol.
-
Nearly half of B.C.'s ministries have been affected by fraud, mostly theft: auditor
A new report by British Columbia's auditor general says almost half of the government's ministries have been affected by some type of fraud between 2021 and 2022, most commonly theft.
Edmonton
-
NHL reschedules Oilers-Knights Game 2 to Saturday
Game 2 of the Edmonton Oilers-Vegas Golden Knights series will now be played on Saturday.
-
8-year-old girl found in Maskwacis, Alta., died of blunt impact trauma, autopsy concludes
An eight-year-old Edmonton girl whose body was found on the Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis on Saturday died from blunt impact trauma, Edmonton police announced Tuesday.
-
Olds, Alta., man charged in luring, abduction and sexual assault of Edmonton teen
Mounties in central Alberta have arrested a 34-year-old man from Olds and located a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing from Edmonton last month.