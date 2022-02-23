An Ontario senior was hoping to save money when she came across an ad on Facebook promoting government rebates if she made upgrades to her home.

Instead she ended up signing three long-term expensive contracts she says she now regrets in order to purchase a furnace, tankless water heater and HEPA filter.

"I am in the prime of my golden years and I have to deal with this. It's really frightening," Niagara Falls woman Sylvana Sgro said.

Last summer, The Ontario Energy board issued a warning to consumers to watch out for companies offering energy rebates for home improvements, which were usually linked to the sale of furnaces and hot water heaters.

Sgro has lived in her home for the past 35 years and said when she saw the ad on Facebook she thought she might be able to take advantage of government rebates.

"Being that I am a diabetic and I struggle with mental illness and I’m legally blind and I’m legally deaf I thought this might be a way that I could try and save money," Sgro said.

After Sgro saw the ad she called the number and a salesperson came to her home.

"He said I could save money and I would be getting rebates," Sgro said. "Next thing I knew I got a furnace, and my old furnace (that they took away) was only four years old. I didn't need a new furnace."

Sgro signed ten year contracts to pay $68.79 per month for a HEPA filter with a total obligation of $8,134.80. She also signed $96.04 per month for a tankless water heater with an obligation of $13,520.10 and $173.99 per month for a furnace for a total obligation of $23,546.05.

Sgro said she can't afford the monthly payments and never did get a rebate.

"I was told there would be rebates coming monthly, but I didn't not see any rebates," Sgro said.

Sgro was also surprised to find out a lien had been placed on her home.

"Putting a lien on someone's home, their pride and joy, I had no idea that happened,” Sgro said.

Sgro signed the contract in November with Ontario Green Savings.

When CTV News Toronto reached out to the company, Director of Risk Management and the Legal Department with Ontario Green Savings Scott Hill said "We believe in making high-efficiency products affordable for Ontario residents. We remove the cost barrier of upgrading to high-efficiency appliances through our programs. We continue to improve our processes to provide an enhanced customer experience and we believe we have resolved Ms. Sgro's concerns."

Ontario Green Savings allowed Sgro to buy out all three items at a cost of $9,500 and agreed to remove the lien from her home, which came as relief to Sgro.

Be cautious if any company says you're eligible for rebates or offers you free products to try and get into your home and make sure you understand contracts completely before signing anything.