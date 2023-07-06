Big changes are coming to popular Toronto park. Businesses say they were left 'blindsided'
Etobicoke will soon lose its only batting cages, go-kart track and beach volleyball courts as part of what City Hall is calling the “Centennial Park Master Plan.”
The plan, last updated in 2021, is designed to “implement park improvements,” which will include additions like a large playground, new water play areas, a skate trail and a baseball hub, which will feature four baseball diamonds in a configuration ideal for tournaments.
According to residents and Councillor Stephen Holyday, these changes are overdue: the park is a huge asset for the City of Toronto, constituents agree, and it’s time to invest in it as a tourist destination and green space.
But existing businesses on the property – unique facilities like the go kart track and batting cages – will have to make way for these changes, and no plan has been made for where they will go next.
Ethan Mitchell, president of Diamond Beach, is one business owner who has been told they must vacate their present space by Nov. 30. Diamond Beach owns the batting cages and volleyball courts, which are both some of the last facilities of their kind in Toronto.
“I wasn’t consulted,” Mitchell told CP24 in an interview. “I’ve been here for a very long time – I know there was a community consultation for the people in the area, I’ve seen Councillor Holyday saying that, but we were not included.”
Mitchell said he feels “blindsided” by the decision. “Relocating would be really, really tough,” he said. “I have no idea what it would cost me to relocate – it’s really expensive. The batting cage machines are expensive. The concrete pad for the batting cage is expensive. I just don’t know if relocating is financially possible for us.”
Speaking not just as a business owner but as a baseball enthusiast as well, Mitchell spoke about the significant impact of removing Toronto’s only batting cage facilities – “there’s nothing else like us in the city,” he said. “There’s some indoor facilities, and there’s places you can go with a trainer or with your team. But there’s no real outdoor batting for a civilian to just say, ‘let’s go hit some balls.’ We have a lot of tourists come by on their way to the airport since this is something to do close by. People like baseball, and they come here and tell us that.”
In an interview with CP24, Holyday said that the community consultation prior to finalizing the Centennial Park Master Plan was “very extensive.” According to the City of Toronto, over 200 participants joined a virtual open house in May 2021 to learn more about the future of the park and ask questions.
“I’m quite proud of the plan that was developed for Centennial Park,” said Holyday, adding that the numbered company which holds the lease for Diamond Beach has been in its present location since the 1980s. “I can tell you personally, I have three kids,” he continued. “We’ve used the batting cages. We’ve been to the go karts. But we’re getting ready to execute the Centennial Park Master Plan, and that’s really exciting. We’re seeing this park continue to develop and change over time, and continue to be relevant to the community and its needs.
“In a growing city, changes take place,” he added. “We’re seeing the city invest in this park and create a space everybody can access. I know there’s people with mixed feelings in the community, but there is a positive outcome at the end of the day. Centennial Park will continue to be a great destination for people all across the city and the region.”
Nearly 3,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the city to alter its plans and find a way to preserve the batting cages and go-kart course.
However, the master plan for the revamp of the park was first tabled in 2021 and planning and design work is already well underway.
Carl Vella is an Etobicoke resident who says he was “shocked” by the proposed changes to Centennial Park.
“I wasn’t too pleased when I found out,” he said. “I’m truly shocked at the thought of getting rid of the batting cages and volleyball courts. And the go kart track – that’s a rare find in this city. To replace it with baseball diamonds doesn’t make sense. There are baseball diamonds all over the city.”
While Vella concedes it’s time for Centennial Park to receive “an upgrade,” he feels there may have been a better way of making those changes. “The park is huge,” he said. “It seems to go on forever. I don’t understand how they couldn’t draft a plan that still incorporates all the current businesses there and work around it. I just can’t fathom it.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians are choosing to spend less on summer travel or not travel at all over financial concerns: Nanos
Canadians are either setting financial limits on their summer vacations or putting their travel plans on hold completely over economic concerns, according to a new survey conducted by Nanos Research.
Man dead, woman and teens rescued after yacht sinks off Vancouver Island
One man is dead after a 12-metre yacht sank south of Victoria on Friday. Three others were rescued from a dinghy found near the wreckage.
Province won't support search of Manitoba landfill where remains of Indigenous women believed to be located
The Manitoba government says it won’t support a search of a landfill outside of Winnipeg where the remains of two Indigenous women who were murdered are believed to be located.
8-year-old girl dies after SUV crashes into London school; woman arrested for dangerous driving
An 8-year-old girl was killed on Thursday when an SUV crashed into a private elementary school on a very narrow road in the Wimbledon district of southwest London, police said. The crash wasn't believed to be terrorism, and the driver was taken into custody.
The death toll from a South Africa gas leak blamed on illegal gold processing has risen to 17
The death toll from a toxic gas leak that authorities blamed on an illegal gold processing operation in South Africa rose to 17, including three children, as police removed canisters from a community of closely packed shacks and sifted through evidence Thursday.
People vow to boycott Ben & Jerry's after ice cream company marks Canada Day by tweeting about 'stolen land'
People are vowing to boycott Ben & Jerry's ice cream after the company marked Canada Day by tweeting about 'our home on stolen land.'
Attorney who challenged Trump's 2020 loss gives up law licence as states weigh disciplining him
Attorney Lin Wood, who filed legal challenges seeking to overturn Donald Trump's 2020 election loss, is relinquishing his law licence, electing to retire from practising rather than face possible disbarment.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Bianca Andreescu advance at Wimbledon
Canada's Denis Shapovalov defeated Gregoire Barrere of France 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7) in second-round men's singles play Thursday at Wimbledon.
Justin Trudeau tweets invitation to Taylor Swift asking her to bring tour to Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appears to be a secret Swiftie, after tweeting an invitation to superstar Taylor Swift asking her to bring her Eras tour to Canada.
Montreal
-
Lac-Megantic marks 10th anniversary of rail disaster that killed 47 people
A stream of flickering lights illuminated the darkness of Lac-Megantic, Que. in the early hours of Thursday morning as citizens marched to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the rail disaster that killed 47 people and destroyed much of the downtown core.
-
Pow wow to Jazz Fest: What's happening in and around Montreal this weekend
From fireworks to the cirque, jazz fests to the Kahnawake pow wow, food from India to rum from the Caribbean, the Montreal area is packed with things to do this weekend.
-
Montreal woman stuck with used car she can't drive because SAAQ says last owner has unpaid fines
A Montreal woman says she is stuck with a used car that she cannot drive because the SAAQ won't transfer the registration into her name due to too many fines on the previous owner's file.
London
-
Serious injury reported after south London robbery
Multiple police vehicles were seen on Centre Street just off Wharncliffe Road and a block south on Baseline Road west.
-
'We didn't think it would happen to us': Vehicles stolen while owners vacationed in Alaska
What was supposed to be a once-in-a lifetime vacation for a group of people from southwestern Ontario, turned into a disaster when they landed back in Toronto.
-
$2.5 million announced to help youth in southern Ontario find jobs
Monte McNaughton announced $2.5-million in provincial funding, "To help 285 job seekers and 2,299 students who face barriers to employment."
Kitchener
-
Where should new K-W hospital be built? Administrators say new survey will inform decision
As planning for a new hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo continues, the team behind the project is asking for public feedback about where the new facility should be located.
-
Police looking for man who threw fake money onto busy Guelph, Ont. road
Several people stopped their cars and ran into the street to pick up the money before realizing it was fake, police say.
-
Waterloo region real estate market shows signs of 'rebound': WRAR
The real estate market is showing signs of rebounding, with 780 homes sold last month, according to the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR).
Northern Ontario
-
Officials report partial breach of dam in Iroquois Falls, Ont.
There has been a partial breach of the Twin Falls Dam in Iroquois Falls, officials reported late Wednesday.
-
Search efforts end as body of missing paramedic recovered in Kashechewan
The search and rescue efforts in Kashechewan First Nation came to a tragic end on Wednesday evening as the body of the missing paramedic was recovered.
-
Remains of missing boater located in Lake Nipissing
The body of a 69-year-old from Nipissing First Nation was recovered from Lake Nipissing on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Shania Twain headlines opening night of Ottawa Bluesfest
Canadian country superstar Shania Twain will headline opening night at Ottawa Bluesfest Thursday as the summertime festival kicks off its 'Summer of 23' edition.
-
Pimisi station to be 'fully operational' during Bluesfest: officials
The city's transit services and Ottawa police say the Pimisi LRT station will be "fully operational" for Bluesfest and other upcoming large events despite being temporarily closed on Canada Day due to large crowds and safety concerns.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Ottawa’s heat wave continues on Thursday
It will be a sweltering first night of Bluesfest in Ottawa with temperatures forecast to be in the low 30s with humidex values around 40.
Windsor
-
Deal reached: Stellantis’ EV battery plant is a go in Windsor
Effective immediately, all construction at the NextStar Energy battery plant in Windsor will resume with production operations planned to launch in 2024.
-
What’s included in the Stellantis EV battery plant deal?
The finalized deal to keep the NextStar electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor includes performance incentives of up to $15 billion, according to the province.
-
Police issue reminder: Do not leave pets in hot cars
As Windsor-Essex remains under a heat warning, Windsor police are reminding residents to not leave your pet in the car.
Barrie
-
Cyclists slapped with hefty fine for disregarding stop sign in community safety zone
Several cyclists in Caledon received hefty fines for disregarding a stop sign in a community safety zone.
-
Mariposa Folk Festival takes the stage for 3 days this weekend
The Mariposa Folk Festival hits the stage this weekend in Orillia with a special Gordon Lightfoot tribute.
-
Classic boat show returning to Muskoka Wharf
It's set to be a blast from the past on the water in Muskoka as a decades-long tradition returns to cottage country.
Atlantic
-
N.S.-P.E.I. ferry crossings suspended through the weekend
Ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are cancelled this weekend due to an ongoing mechanical issue onboard the MV Confederation.
-
New Brunswick holding onto $41 million in security deposits from tenants
The New Brunswick government has amassed nearly $41 million in security deposits collected from residential tenants in a practice that is unique in Canada and that critics say needs to change.
-
The last Wandlyn Inn closes in Amherst, N.S.
The Wandlyn Inn name will be gone soon, with the hotel being converted to a Travelodge.
Calgary
-
Saddle Ridge fire leaves 2 homes uninhabitable
Officials with the Calgary Fire Department say two homes were so badly damaged by a blaze in Saddle Ridge on Wednesday evening that both will be uninhabitable.
-
First Flip pancake breakfast marks unofficial start to Stampede 2023
It's time to dust off your cowboy boots and hats, because the Calgary Stampede is rapidly approaching.
-
Missing Calgary woman spotted in Langley, B.C.
Mounties out of Langley, B.C., say a missing Calgary woman has popped up on CCTV at a local store.
Winnipeg
-
Province won't support search of Manitoba landfill where remains of Indigenous women believed to be located
The Manitoba government says it won’t support a search of a landfill outside of Winnipeg where the remains of two Indigenous women who were murdered are believed to be located.
-
Second coyote euthanized in Winnipeg
A second coyote has been captured and killed one week following a pair of attacks on children in a Winnipeg neighbourhood.
-
'If it looks okay and smells okay, I eat it': Exploring if best-before dates are actually best
A move is on to possibly scrap best-before dates, to cut down on food waste.
Vancouver
-
Day 6 of B.C. port strike: Management calls for binding arbitration
The organization that represents employers at roughly 30 strikebound ports in British Columbia says binding arbitration could end the six-day-old dispute.
-
Man who is 'well-known to police' shot in Surrey: RCMP
One person, who police say is involved in the drug trade, was shot in Surrey Wednesday after an altercation between two groups near Fleetwood Park.
-
B.C. man fined $160K for breaking Canadian, U.S. fishing laws
A B.C. man who pleaded guilty to four counts related to breaching Canadian and U.S. fishing laws has been given a three-year deadline to pay $160,000 worth of fines.
Edmonton
-
West Edmonton residents wake up to 'flames shooting up' from residential construction project
A fire ripped through a construction project in west Edmonton early Thursday morning.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash with ETS bus in east Edmonton
A motorcyclist was killed in east Edmonton Wednesday afternoon after the driver hit a city bus, police said.
-
CBC News retracts report alleging email interference by Alberta premier's office
CBC News is retracting a report alleging someone in Premier Danielle Smith's office emailed Crown prosecutors to question and challenge the handling of cases involving COVID-19 protests in Alberta that blocked traffic at a U.S. border crossing for more than two weeks.