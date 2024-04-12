Beer and wine in Ontario corner stores represents most substantial deregulation policy in decades, report finds
Ontario’s plan to allow the sale of beer, wine and cider at convenience and big box stores represents “the most substantial alcohol deregulation policy in Canada in decades,” a national medical journal suggests.
The finding was made in an April 8 article published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CAMJ), based on new policy that alters how alcohol is sold in the province. The Ford government has previously said the policy changes could allow an additional 8,500 stores to sell alcoholic beverages.
“These changes will result in a 289 per cent increase in the number of alcohol stores in Ontario … (and) will likely reduce the price of alcohol, and will represent the biggest shift in decades with respect to how alcohol is sold in Canada,” the authors of the article write.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
As early as 2026, beer, wine, cider, coolers, seltzers and “other low-alcohol ready-to-drink beverages” will be available for purchase in some big box stores and convenience stores across Ontario, including those located at gas stations.
The province has said these retailers will have to adhere to the same rules set by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, which says that retailers can sell booze between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., regardless of the hours they are open.
Beer cans are stacked as props in front a display of ice cream, at a press availability attended by Ontario Premier Doug Ford at a convenience store in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. The Ontario Government announced that in 2026 they will allow sales of beer, wine, cider, coolers and pre-mixed drinks to be sold at convenience stores, grocery stores and "big box" retailers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
However, the peer-reviewed CAMJ article suggests the changes will lead to greater alcohol use and associated harms, including deaths, emergency department visits, hospital admissions, interpersonal violence and chronic disease.
Dr. Daniel Myran, one of the authors of the CAMJ article and assistant professor at the University of Ottawa, says that alcohol is estimated to have caused 6,200 deaths in 2020, in addition to 250,00 emergency room visits and just under 50,000 hospital admissions.
Myran estimates the cost of the health impacts related to alcohol is just over $7 billion.
“There's really, really strong and robust evidence showing that the cheaper alcohol is, the more people consume it and the more harms that you see from it.”
The concerns expressed in CAMJ echo those made by Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health in his annual report released earlier this month.
In the report, Dr. Kieran Moore recommended the province adopt a “comprehensive alcohol strategy designed to reduce alcohol-related harms.”
He also noted that if the number of retail outlets selling alcohol increases, the province will need to invest in services to monitor compliance with minimum age laws as well as product promotion, in addition to considering “other measures to reduce potential harms, such as fines and license fees, progressive enforcement up to and including loss of license, and enforcing restrictions related to the distance/ proximity of these outlets to places like schools and daycares.”
Moore said that the expansion of alcohol sales in Ontario in 2015 was associated with a 17.8 per cent increase in emergency department visits attributable to alcohol.
The Ontario government has said it will not be exploring any of the recommendations in Moore’s report.
“We believe in treating people like adults,” the premier said in early April at a news conference.
“You get to go into a retail store, a big box store, and buy a bottle of wine with your steak and maybe a six pack of beer like the rest of the world. That's what we believe in.”
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a press availability at a convenience store in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The CAMJ report suggests that harms could be reduced by ensuring a minimum price for alcohol is established by both federal and provincial governments, and that enhanced warning levels be put on alcohol beverages to increase “consumer awareness of alcohol related harms.”
It also suggests that the federal government review and update regulations on alcohol marketing in Canada.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says he doesn't understand why NDP is pulling back from carbon price support
The New Democrats are facing political headwinds when it comes to carbon pricing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Friday, but he said he doesn't understand why they're pulling back their support.
Reported imminent Iran attack on Israel is viable threat, White House says
A reportedly imminent attack by Iran on Israel is a real and viable threat, the White House said on Friday, giving no details about any possible timing and reiterating that the U.S. takes its commitments to defend Israel seriously.
B.C. couple transferred property to son to avoid paying $400K in court-ordered damages, judge rules
A Vancouver Island couple's transfer of their home to their son has been ruled a 'fraudulent conveyance.'
'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist split 3 months after wedding
The sun has set on 'The Golden Bachelor's' Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's marriage.
Liberals release plan to 'solve the housing crisis,' branding it as a call to action
The federal Liberals have unveiled their plan to solve the housing crisis, building on recent announcements with new tax incentives, more than a billion dollars for homelessness and a country-wide effort to build more housing on public lands.
BREAKING Rescuers begin attempt to save stranded orphaned B.C. killer whale
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. is underway.
A human head was found in an apartment refrigerator. The resident is charged with murder
A New York City man has been charged with murder in connection with the discovery of a human head and body parts in a Brooklyn apartment refrigerator, police said Friday.
Stunning frescoes of mythological characters uncovered in Pompeii
Ancient Romans were enjoying more than just the food during their feasts, a new discovery at the archaeological site of Pompeii has shown.
EXCLUSIVE 'Reasons for optimism' with potential second Trump presidency: Boris Johnson
Former U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson says there are 'reasons for optimism' with a potential second Donald Trump presidency, despite concerns his return to the White House could threaten U.S. aid for Ukraine.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Video catches worker blowing garbage into street in east end Montreal neighbourhood
Social media is awash with criticism after a video showing a worker blowing garbage into the street was shared on Facebook.
-
Father pleads guilty after confronting son's alleged bullies at Quebec school
The father who confronted his son's alleged bullies outside a high school pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and uttering threats.
-
Montreal, Quebec real estate sales, listings up by double digits
Real estate listings and sales are up by double digits both in the Greater Montreal Area and the province of Quebec, with experts expecting a hot market coming in the final quarter of 2024.
Ottawa
-
Stage 2 O-Train extension tunnel near completion
The new O-Train Parkway Tunnel is now 85 per cent complete, as construction continues on the western extension of the Confederation Line from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie Drive.
-
Ontario announces new funding to build Hwy. 416 interchange in Barrhaven
The Ontario government is investing $5 million to build a new highway interchange on Highway 416 in Barrhaven. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria is in Ottawa on Friday to announce the new interchange at Highway 416 and Barnsdale Road.
-
Ottawa home prices to increase $33,900 by end of 2024, report says
Home prices in Ottawa are expected to increase more than four per cent at the end of the year due to the anticipated drop in interest rates and buyers and sellers returning to the market, according to a new report.
Northern Ontario
-
'I'm crying with the bank': Ontario woman loses $86K to CRA scam
An Ontario woman is out $86,000 after receiving a call from a fraudster claiming to be a Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) investigator. They told her that her bank accounts were involved in a money laundering operation.
-
Doorbell video shows family of black bears scared off by dog in Sudbury, Ont.
A Sudbury woman said her husband was bringing the recycling out to the curb Wednesday night when he had to make a 'mad dash' inside after seeing a bear.
-
opinion
opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle
In his column for CTVNews.ca, financial advice expert Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.
Kitchener
-
Man killed in Kitchener shooting
A 32-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Kitchener’s Country Hills East neighbourhood. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Attempted murder charge in Guelph
A Guelph man has been charged with attempted murder after police say a woman was severely hurt Wednesday morning.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Controversial goal helps London get game one win over Kitchener
A controversial goal helped the hometown Knights get the game one win of their playoff series with the Rangers.
London
-
Four suspects remain unidentified in January assault
Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday Jan, 28, police were called to the area of Richmond Street and John Street where they were given descriptions of four people who fled the area on foot.
-
City and Reptilia reach pending settlement about indoor reptile zoo operating in London
Michael Lerner, the lawyer representing Reptilia confirms to CTV News that an agreement in principle has been reached and formal documents are being prepared to conclude the court proceedings.
-
Weapons and drug-related charges laid after investigation at two London homes
London police are looking for a man and have one in custody following a drug bust in the city's southeast end.
Windsor
-
Fire destroys tractor trailer on Highway 401
A tractor trailer was destroyed by fire on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.
-
Cocaine and shotgun ammunition seized on Church Street
Windsor police have arrested a 35-year-old man after seizing cocaine, shotgun ammunition and cash.
-
Police handing out Faraday bags to help prevent auto thefts
Windsor police are trying to help prevent auto thefts by handing out Faraday bags.
Barrie
-
One person injured in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Barrie
A multi-vehicle collision is causing delays on Highway 400 through Barrie Friday afternoon.
-
Suspects break into Barrie home and vandalize interior
Police in Barrie are investigating a break-in in a northeast neighbourhood where the suspect(s) vandalized the home.
-
14-year-old pedestrian injured in collision with vehicle
Police charged a driver after a young pedestrian was struck by a car in Bracebridge.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg aggregate home prices higher this year, as interest rate fears wane
House-hunting Winnipeggers are expected to pay more compared to this time last year, as experts say once weary buyers are less concerned about the trajectory of interest rates.
-
Food trucks return to Winnipeg streets, but fewer than previous years
Food trucks are back on Winnipeg streets, but people might see fewer options this summer.
-
Spring cleanup: Crews set to hit Winnipeg streets for seasonal tidy
Hundreds of workers and pieces of equipment will hit the streets in Winnipeg to give the city its annual spring cleaning.
Atlantic
-
2 people found dead following Saint John tent fire identified
Police in Saint John, N.B., say the two people who were found dead following a tent fire in the city last month have been identified.
-
Nova Scotia Teachers Union will focus on deal after overwhelming strike mandate
The president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union says the overwhelming strike mandate it received from members is a message to the provincial government to get serious at the bargaining table.
-
Dr. Lisa Barrett on bird flu, COVID-19 boosters and strep A
The United States called for nationwide plans this week to quickly test and treat humans during a bird flu outbreak, and infectious disease specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett says Canada also has similar measures available to monitor and detect the virus.
N.L.
-
A fish harvester's protest threatens Newfoundland and Labrador's crab season -- again
Longliners across Newfoundland and Labrador are tied up once again, as a new protest by the province's fish harvesters threatens to derail the crab fishery for a second straight year.
-
Unique photo exhibit put cameras in the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence
A unique photo exhibit is putting cameras into the hands of survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Controversial wind-powered hydrogen project gets final approval in Newfoundland
A controversial wind-powered hydrogen development proposed for the west coast of Newfoundland has cleared its last hurdle with the provincial government.
Edmonton
-
Increasing renewable energy to create more conflicts between environmental values
An Alberta environmental group opposes a solar power project over concerns it would damage antelope habitat and block their migration.
-
Smith says she expects Poilievre to work with provinces to give cities housing cash
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Friday she has no problem with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's proposal to give municipalities a building bonus to incentivize housing construction — so long as he goes through her provincial government.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warm weekend, but a cooldown hits next week
We've had five straight days of above-average temperatures in Edmonton and we'll get three more (if we count today).
Calgary
-
A decade later, friends and families of Brentwood Five still trying to heal
In the early hours of April 15, 2014, five friends were stabbed to death during a party at a Brentwood home – an act that shook Calgary to its core.
-
Supreme Court of Canada says treaty entitled Alberta First Nation to larger reserve
An Alberta First Nation ended up with less land than it should have received under a treaty made with the Crown well over a century ago, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled.
-
Kananaskis Conservation Pass holders can register more vehicles
The provincial government has added some value to its Kananaskis Conservation Pass.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers, province to resume contract negotiations, job action to be suspended
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and provincial government will be returning to the bargaining table with ongoing job action to be suspended.
-
Sask.'s shortage of pharmacists resulting in reduced hours at drug stores
It's becoming more difficult to find a pharmacy that is open late in Regina and a shortage of pharmacists and expanded duties has resulted in some drug stores cutting hours even more.
-
Sask. man charged with child exploitation office
A 28-year-old Sask. man was charged with a child exploitation offence after a month of investigation.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers, province to resume contract negotiations, job action to be suspended
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) and provincial government will be returning to the bargaining table with ongoing job action to be suspended.
-
Sask. man charged with child exploitation office
A 28-year-old Sask. man was charged with a child exploitation offence after a month of investigation.
-
'We're just at a loss': Sask. family struggling to pay for specialist pediatric care out of province
A Saskatoon family is concerned about the health of their son nearly a year after Saskatchewan’s only pediatric gastroenterologist (GI) left the province.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rescuers begin attempt to save stranded orphaned B.C. killer whale
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. is underway.
-
Canadian navy's Pacific fleet to accept first Arctic patrol vessel
The Canadian navy's Pacific fleet is set to take possession of its first Arctic patrol vessel, which arrives in British Columbia next week ahead of a formal commissioning ceremony.
-
Metro Vancouver renters spending more than 60% of monthly income, report suggests
Metro Vancouver renters are spending nearly two thirds of their monthly income on rent – more than double the recommended rent-to-income ratio – a new report suggests.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian navy's Pacific fleet to accept first Arctic patrol vessel
The Canadian navy's Pacific fleet is set to take possession of its first Arctic patrol vessel, which arrives in British Columbia next week ahead of a formal commissioning ceremony.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rescuers begin attempt to save stranded orphaned B.C. killer whale
A rescue attempt to save a killer whale calf stranded in a remote tidal lagoon near Zeballos, B.C. is underway.
-
Bookkeeper charged with money laundering, defrauding $1.7M from Victoria non-profit
A Vancouver Island woman is facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering after she allegedly defrauded her non-profit employer of more than $1.7 million and wired the money to her personal accounts.