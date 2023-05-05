Bassitt impressive as Blue Jays end skid, top Pirates 4-0
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Chris Bassitt allowed four hits over seven innings, George Springer hit his fourth home run of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 on Friday night.
Bassitt (4-2) struck out five and walked four as Toronto ended a five-game losing streak. Bassitt had little trouble with the suddenly skidding Pirates, who have dropped five straight. The right-hander, who signed a three-year deal with Toronto in the offseason, won for the third time in four starts.
George Springer hit a two-run shot off Rich Hill (3-3) in the fifth inning for Toronto. Whit Merrifield added two hits for the Blue Jays, who bounced back from a rough visit to Boston in which they gave up 32 runs in a four-game sweep by jumping on Pittsburgh early and riding Bassitt and two relievers the rest of the way.
The surprising Pirates began the day in first place in the NL Central, but have cooled off of late. They were swept during a three-game visit to scorching hot Tampa Bay and their offense may be starting to be feeling the long-term effects of missing injured shortstop Oneil Cruz (fractured left leg) and designated hitter/first baseman Ji Man Choi (strained left Achilles).
Pittsburgh has mustered just six runs during its current slide, a span in which the Pirates are just 3 for 30 with runners in scoring position. Bryan Reynolds extended his hitting streak to 10 with a double in the sixth, Pittsburgh's lone extra-base hit.
Pittsburgh has been one of the most aggressive baserunning teams in the league since the start of the season. That aggressiveness ran them out of innings against the Blue Jays as the Pirates ran into a pair of outs at third and another at home plate when Rodolfo Castro was thrown out while trying to score on a wild pitch in the second inning.
Hill has been getting by on savvy and the ability to vary speeds during his first six starts with the Pirates, with mixed results. It was more of the same against the Blue Jays. The 43-year-old struck out the side in the second - including getting Daulton Varsho flailing at a 68 mph curveball - but when he missed his spots, the Blue Jays pounced.
Beau Bichette doubled in the first and scored on a RBI-single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Varsho exacted a little revenge with an RBI-double in the fourth that made it 2-0. Hill then left a 70 mph breaking ball up to Springer with one on in the fifth and Springer sent it 425 feet into the bullpen beyond the center field wall.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Blue Jays: Put right-handed reliever Zach Pop on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. Called up right-handed reliever Jay Jackson from Triple-A Buffalo. The 35-year-old Jackson made two appearances last season for Atlanta.
Pirates: Placed right-handed starting pitcher Vince Velasquez on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. ... Activated RHP reliever Chase De Jong (back) off the IL. ... DH Andrew McCutchen was a late scratch with a sprained left ankle. Mark Mathis filled in and went 0 for 3. ... 2B Ji Hwan Bae was removed from the game after pulling up while running out a ground ball in the eighth.
UP NEXT
The series continues on Saturday when Toronto's Jose Berrios (2-3, 5.29 ERA) faces Pittsburgh's Johan Oviedo (2-2, 4.78).
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Explainer | An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation day
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
Experts have 'mixed emotions' to WHO announcement on COVID: here's why
Experts say they have 'mixed emotions' on the World Health Organization's declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a global emergency.
ICC chief prosecutor says he has 'every confidence' South Africa will arrest Putin
The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor says he has every confidence that South Africa will arrest Vladimir Putin when the Russian president is expected to attend an international summit there in August.
Alberta expecting 'extreme wildfire behaviour' Friday as more communities are evacuated
Wildfire officials issued an update on the 'very serious' situation parts of central and northern Alberta were in on Friday.
After COVID-19 lockdowns, seven in ten employed Canadians say they’re prioritizing mental health
A new survey revealed that 68 per cent of employed Canadians say their mental health has become more of a priority over the last year.
Recall: Nearly 10,000 garage heaters sold at Canadian Tire stores across the country
Health Canada has issued a recall for Thermosphere and Mastercraft brand ceiling-mounted garage heaters due to a burn and fire hazard.
Museum unveils King Charles III bobblehead ahead of coronation
Ahead of Saturday’s coronation, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in the U.S. unveiled the first bobblehead of King Charles III.
2 mass shootings in 2 days plunge Serbia into shock, dismay
In Thursday's attack, a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in two Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking a nation still in the throes of grief over another mass shooting a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night search.
Montreal
-
Montreal pub Ye Olde Orchard ordered to add French to its sign
A Montreal pub located in a majority-Anglophone neighbourhood is speaking out after it was ordered to modify its storefront sign because of a lack of French. Ye Olde Orchard, stationed on Monkland Avenue in the N.D.G. borough, received a letter from Quebec's French-language watchdog (OQLF) earlier this week stating the pub does not comply with the province's signage rules.
-
Turnover rates for nurses in Quebec hospitals are higher than in pre-pandemic times
Turnover rates for nurses in Quebec hospitals increased nearly 10 per cent in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic rates, which comes as no surprise to nurses who are struggling to stick it out in the profession.
-
Senator demands to know why RCMP alleged 'Chinese police stations' were in Montreal
A Canadian senator is denouncing the stigmatization of two Montreal-area community organizations that have been accused by the RCMP of hosting secret Chinese government police stations.
London
-
Caught on Video: lumber wielding man sticks London Music Hall of Fame with massive repair bill
A man was caught on surveillance video repeatedly smashing a piece of lumber into the front of the London Music Hall of Fame early Friday morning.
-
Children on board school bus during afternoon crash
There were roughly two dozen children on board a school bus that was involved in a crash in London, Ont. Friday afternoon.
-
Experts say it’s time to ‘retreat’ from eroding shoreline
'There is a growing amount of evidence that it’s actually cheaper to try and move these cottages and homes further back from the lake.'
Kitchener
-
Weapons investigation near Kitchener elementary school, youth charged: WRPS
Waterloo regional police were in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener community rallies for change on Red Dress Day
Red dresses and shirts were on display Friday evening in a downtown Kitchener park as the community came together to mourn missing and murdered Indigenous women.
-
‘I thought it was a bit tongue in cheek’: Could a ‘Night Mayor’ help Kitchener’s downtown?
Downtown Kitchener may seem quieter than long-time city councillor Scott Davey would like, but there may be a solution seen in some of the major capitals of the world.
Northern Ontario
-
Grocery rebate payments to be issued in July, CRA says as bill poised to pass next week
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday that the federal government would be issuing the promised 'grocery rebate' payments in 'just a few weeks.' But, according to the Canada Revenue Agency, they won't be landing in eligible Canadians' bank accounts until July.
-
Elliot Lake, Ont., suspect, 13, charged with nine sexual assaults
A 13-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake has been charged with nine counts of sexual assault.
-
Driver of 'over-filled' van transporting 15 people in Ontario stopped three times, facing 25+ charges
Ontario police say a driver who was transporting more than a dozen people in a van without a proper licence, seatbelts, or working seats earlier this week is facing over 25 charges.
Ottawa
-
A day fit for a King: Ottawa residents get set to take in the first royal coronation in 70 years
Canadians from coast to coast to coast will be setting the alarm early on Saturday to be able to watch the coronation of King Charles III on television, but some made the trip across the pond to witness the moment in person.
-
Ottawa mayor, police chief call for return of uniformed officers in schools
Ottawa's mayor and top cop are calling on the city’s largest public school board to revisit its ban on officers wearing uniforms in schools.
-
'Glimmer of hope': Ottawa River set to peak in Ottawa-Gatineau area, with water levels to recede next week
Water levels on the Ottawa River are expected to peak in the Ottawa-Gatineau area late Friday evening, before beginning to "decline slowly" next week.
Windsor
-
White Dodge Charger sought related to Windsor shooting
Windsor police are looking for a white Dodge Charger in connection to a shooting on the city's west side.
-
Manslaughter conviction overturned for Windsorite facing 15 years in prison for killing London man
The Supreme Court of Canada (SOC) has ruled Dia Hanan was denied his charter right to a trial within 30 months.
-
Windsor's public playing fields will remain ‘out of bounds’ this weekend
The city was hoping to open sports fields on Saturday, May 6. However, the recent wet and soggy conditions have made the early season turf vulnerable to damage.
Barrie
-
Suspects granted bail in Barrie shooting
All three suspects charged with attempted murder in a Barrie shooting two weeks ago have been granted bail as investigators continue searching for the man police say pulled the trigger.
-
Barn burns down in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Fire crews were called to the fire on 15 Sideroad, between 5th and 6th Line, just after 8 a.m. on Friday.
-
Human remains found in Springwater identified: OPP
Provincial police have identified the human remains found in Springwater Township in April and have deemed it non-suspicious.
Atlantic
-
Tracy Kitch fraud case: Nova Scotia's highest court cites flaws in lower court ruling
Nova Scotia's highest court released Friday a written decision explaining why it quashed the fraud conviction of a children's hospital CEO who used her corporate credit card to allegedly pay for $47,000 in personal expenses.
-
New Brunswick's fisheries minister demands immediate crackdown on baby eel poaching
Growing tensions over enforcement of the baby eel fishery closure in the Maritimes have prompted a call from New Brunswick's fisheries minister for immediate federal action to stop alleged illegal fishing.
-
Burning of Pride flag outside Halifax school motivated by hate, charges pending: RCMP
Halifax RCMP say three youths were motivated by hate when they burned a Pride flag outside their school in late April.
Calgary
-
New look? Why an Alberta NDP shift could attract voters
It's long been considered the home for Alberta's left-leaning voters, but experts believe a policy shift is tilting the NDP toward new territory.
-
Red dresses honour memory of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people
Red dresses were waving in the wind, in windows, from trees, and other special places across Canada today.
-
Calgary addiction survivors warn of contaminated drugs as overdose calls increase
Calgarians who have survived traumatic overdose experiences are raising awareness of the increasing dangers of drug contaminants as poisoning deaths and EMS calls climb higher.
Winnipeg
-
Battle brewing in rural Manitoba after councillor ousted by fellow members
A battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.
-
'Close them down': Province settles class action lawsuit with former Manitoba Developmental Centre residents
A major class action lawsuit between the province and former residents of an institution for people with intellectual disabilities has been settled.
-
Hundreds march as Red Dress Day is marked across Manitoba
In a powerful moment in Downtown Winnipeg, hundreds of people walked hand-in-hand to the beat of traditional drums and signing, honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and two-spirited people.
Vancouver
-
Indigenous women dramatically overrepresented among victims of violence in Vancouver on national day of awareness
Friday was a sombre, emotional day for thousands across the country who have been affected by the disappearance or death of an Indigenous friend or family member.
-
Park board to vote on whether to use lethal methods to control goose population in Vancouver
As the population of Canada geese in Vancouver continues to grow, the park board will vote on a population control plan that could include taking lethal measures.
-
ICBC, police launch campaign to curb summer speeding
Ahead of the busy summer driving season in B.C., officials are warning the public of the devastating consequences of speeding.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation order issued for Edson
A wildfire forced an evacuation order for the Town of Edson late Friday afternoon. They were asked to head west to Hinton or Jasper.
-
Heavy police presence in Mill Woods after weapons complaint
A heavy police presence is blocking the road near a Mill Woods Elementary School.
-
Alberta wildfires links and resources to stay up to date
CTV News Edmonton has compiled a list of links and resources for Albertans to stay up to date on the wildfires across the province.