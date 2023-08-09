Auditor general to release probe on Ontario's opening up of Greenbelt to development
Ontario's auditor general is set to release her investigation into the province's decision to open protected Greenbelt lands up to housing development.
Bonnie Lysyk launched a value-for-money probe in January after a joint request from all three opposition leaders.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Media reports have suggested that some prominent developers who are Progressive Conservative donors bought Greenbelt land in the last few years despite the province's previous pronouncements it wouldn't be developed.
One purchase happened as recently as September 2022, according to investigations by the CBC, The Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star and the Narwhal.
Premier Doug Ford and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark have both denied tipping off developers ahead of the public announcement last year that the government would remove land from 15 different areas of the protected Greenbelt while adding land elsewhere so that 50,000 homes can be built.
Ford said last month that the auditor general had exceeded the scope of her mandate by taking on the Greenbelt probe, but insisted his government had nothing to hide.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | 11 missing in France after fire in holiday home for people with disabilities, authorities say
French authorities say 11 people are missing after a fire broke out early on Wednesday in a holiday home for people with disabilities in eastern France while 17 others have been evacuated.
'It comes at a big cost': Diabetic Ozempic users experience stomach paralysis, pancreatitis
While Canadian Ozempic users have praised the medication's effectiveness for stabilizing their glucose levels, some are warning it may come at a price that could lead to further health complications.
Italian state TV says 41 dead in migrant shipwreck according to 4 survivors who set off from Tunisia
Forty-one people are believed dead after a migrant boat capsized off Tunisia, Italian state RAI television reported, citing four survivors who were rescued and brought to land Wednesday.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A power outage in Banff shut down a gondola, stranding hundreds of people, diabetic Ozempic users detail their symptoms and a Canadian rapper was sentenced in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.
Visitors helped off Sulphur Mountain after power outage shuts down Banff Gondola
Hundreds of visitors who took a sightseeing gondola up a mountain in Banff National Park had to be helped down from the summit Tuesday after a power outage shut it down overnight.
Canadians divided over retailers' anti-theft measures, poll finds
Less than half of Canadians believe retail stores are implementing the right amount of security measures to prevent shoplifting but the majority say they would feel safe working in one, a new Leger poll found.
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
A judge sentenced Canadian rapper Tory Lanez to 10 years in prison Tuesday for shooting and wounding hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion.
Former Saskatchewan RCMP boss warned officers to watch opinions after Stanley verdict
The RCMP braced for backlash across rural Saskatchewan and kept a close eye on Indigenous groups after the not guilty verdict of a farmer charged in the death of Colten Boushie, emails show.
Russian officials say 2 drones approaching Moscow were shot down overnight, blame Ukraine
Russian air defences shot down two drones aimed at Moscow overnight, officials said Wednesday, in what they described as Ukraine's latest attempt to strike the Russian capital in an apparent campaign to unnerve Muscovites and take the war to Russia.
Montreal
-
Woman, 84, dies in hospital after being hit by TMR tow truck, husband in critical condition
The woman, 84, who was hit by a tow truck in the Montreal on-island suburb of TMR has died in the hospital. Her husband remains in critical condition.
-
Construction to close Ste-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal for two years
There will soon be more orange cones in the heart of downtown Montreal. A new phase of construction is set to begin next week on Ste-Catherine Street between Peel and Mansfield streets.
-
Quebec parents hit with back-to-school sticker shock
Many Quebec students will be heading back to school in a few weeks, and parents say they are already feeling the pinch of higher prices on supplies. Virginia MacGregor, a single mother of two kids aged 6 and 7, says she's already spent over $200.
London
-
Two teens killed in fatal crash to be laid to rest
The two southwestern Ontario teenagers killed in a crash near Tillsonburg, Ont. earlier this month will be laid to rest later this week.
-
Search underway for two people last seen on Lake Erie: OPP
A search is underway after two people were last seen in an inflatable unicorn floatie off the shores of Long Point, Ont. on Tuesday morning. Police said the unicorn floatie was discovered two hours later south of Long Point.
-
Victim loses $35K in Bitcoin to fraudsters posing as Microsoft representatives
Police are warning the public after an individual in Adelaide Metcalfe lost $35,000 in Bitcoin to scammers who had posed as Microsoft representatives over the weekend.
Kitchener
-
Neighbours concerned after another fire at abandoned Kitchener building
People living near an abandoned building in Kitchener are sharing concerns about the property they say has become a hot spot for fires.
-
Police looking for federal offender known to frequent Kitchener-Waterloo
Hamza Ali, 24, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
-
Jamal Murray out of FIBA world cup exhibition games
Kitchener’s Jamal Murray will not will not participate in the upcoming exhibition games with Canada Basketball, the organization said on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Panoramic announces major redevelopment of former hospital in Sudbury
Panoramic Properties announced plans Tuesday for a major redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on Paris Street in Sudbury.
-
Shooting in Sudbury sends one to hospital, suspect arrested
One person is in hospital following a shooting in Greater Sudbury on Tuesday evening.
-
Sudbury senior pleads guilty to killing victim with a hammer
A Sudbury man pled guilty to manslaughter Tuesday in connection with a May 2022 death at a seniors apartment building in the community of Dowling.
Ottawa
-
Taylor Swift fans wait for verified access codes as ticket sales approach
When the pop singer left Canada off its initial world tour announcement, heartbroken Swifties had to 'shake it off'. But on Wednesday when tickets go on sale, select Taylor Swift fans will have a chance to snatch a coveted ticket to her Eras concert in Toronto next November.
-
LRT & R1
LRT & R1 | What you need to know about LRT and R1 buses today and into next week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the resumption of LRT service on the Confederation Line today.
-
Brockville, Ont. saw nearly 100 mm of rain Monday
Nearly 100 mm of rain fell in parts of eastern Ontario over the holiday Monday.
Windsor
-
Patience will be a virtue at Tecumseh Arena
For anyone who’ll be skating at Tecumseh Arena for the foreseeable future, the director of community and recreation services warned people to 'Bring your skate guards.' Skaters will need them as the Town of Tecumseh moves into replacement mode following a July flood.
-
Windsor city council approves bylaw to permit more types of open air fires
A request from Windsor fire officials to allow residents to start certain types of open air fires, with a permit, has been approved by Windsor city council.
-
Drugs, stolen vehicle found following suspicious person call
Three people have been arrested after a suspicious person call in an Amherstburg parking lot led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
Barrie
-
Large sinkhole slows Highway 400 traffic near Bradford
The left southbound and northbound lanes of Highway 400 north of Line 5 are blocked off due to a sinkhole.
-
Former Barrie fast-food manager who pleaded guilty to sex crimes hears from victims in court
Stephen Lemmond who pleaded guilty earlier this year to sex crimes, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation of six victims, heard from his victims in court Tuesday.
-
Stevenson Memorial Hospital shuts down obstetrics unit for two days
The obstetrics unit at Stevenson Memorial Hospital has been closed for the last two days.
Atlantic
-
Tories' Twila Grosse wins provincial byelection in Nova Scotia riding of Preston
Progressive Conservative Twila Grosse has won a provincial byelection in the Nova Scotia riding of Preston, taking a seat held by the Liberals for most of the last 20 years.
-
'It came back to life.' Trees scarred by vandals recovering in historic Halifax park
Just over a year ago the park was left badly scarred after vandals scaled its wrought iron fences in the middle of the night. They used an axe to hack away at more than two dozen trees, some of them more than 200 years old.
-
Celebration of life planned for 14-year-old N.S. flood victim who 'saw the good in everything'
A celebration of life will be held Saturday for the 14-year-old girl who “saw the good in everything” and died during last month’s torrential flooding in Nova Scotia.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in sexual assault outside Calgary library
One man is facing charges in a weekend sexual assault outside a northwest Calgary library.
-
Teens charged in fight with knife, baseball bat at southern Alberta spray park
Two southern Alberta teens are facing charges after a violent fight at a public park last month.
-
Calgary housing headache: Students scramble for spots as campuses reach capacity
On-campus residences at University of Calgary, SAIT and Mount Royal University are all completely spoken for, leaving some students scrambling for a place to live ahead of the fall semester.
Winnipeg
-
Accident in the U.S. leaves Manitoba snowbirds with $12K bill
What started as a simple accident has ended up costing a pair of Manitoba snowbirds thousands of dollars.
-
Antique cannon, more than 100 guns seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
More than 100 firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition and an antique cannon were recently seized from a Manitoba home.
-
'It comes at a big cost': Diabetic Ozempic users experience stomach paralysis, pancreatitis
While Canadian Ozempic users have praised the medication's effectiveness for stabilizing their glucose levels, some are warning it may come at a price that could lead to further health complications.
Vancouver
-
Dog loses eye after being attacked by raccoons in Vancouver
Vicious raccoons launched two separate attacks on pets and people in a Vancouver neighbourhood last week. In one of the attacks, a Shih Tzu lost an eye.
-
Trudeau's 'Barbie' tweet sparks heated social media discussion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted a photo of him and his son decked out in pink to go see Barbie, prompting a swift and strong reaction online.
-
3 families displaced by South Vancouver fire, crews say
Three families have been displaced after a fire broke out at a house in South Vancouver Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Grizzly family in Jasper National Park relocated after becoming 'food conditioned'
Human food left by Jasper National Park visitors has attracted grizzly bears twice in recent weeks, park officials say.
-
Alberta teacher charged with sex crimes involving a youth
A Spruce Grove woman has been charged after Devon RCMP received a report of sexual interference involving an adult and youth.
-
Alberta minister says federal strings on electricity climate funding a 'threat'
Ottawa is threatening the provinces by suggesting it will withhold federal funding from electricity projects that don't reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, says Alberta's minister of environment and protected areas.