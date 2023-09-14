Attorney General offers no explanation for staffing shortages, closures amid 'chaos' at Toronto courthouse
The Ministry of the Attorney General is staying quiet on what’s causing an ongoing staffing crisis and near-daily closures at Toronto’s newest courthouse – an issue the union says is pushing dramatic workloads onto public employees and has thrown the system into “chaos.”
The facility, located at 10 Armory Street, has been plagued by staffing shortages since opening in February this year. The court took over criminal proceedings from six Ontario Court of Justice courthouses in Toronto, North York, and Scarborough.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Courtroom closures have become a near-daily occurrence and, on some days, have surged into the double digits, according to Justice Peter Fraser, who outlined the circumstances while ruling on an Ontario Court of Justice case released last week.
The case, involving the sexual assault of a minor, was the latest to be thrown out at the downtown courthouse due to staffing crunch. The week before that, an impaired driving charge was tossed for the same reason. Within the ruling, Fraser wrote that the Ministry of the Attorney General has yet to provide reasoning for the staffing issues.
"I gave the Crown ample opportunity to provide evidence explaining why the state had failed to staff the courts to the extent seen here,” Fraser wrote.
“The Crown declined.”
The Ontario Court of Justice - Toronto can be seen above.
Despite repeated requests, the ministry, which oversees the provincial judicial system, has not responded to CTV News Toronto’s questions on what’s fuelling the shortage.
The ministry has said it “continues to recruit and onboard new staff to support courthouses in Toronto, including the Ontario Court of Justice [in] Toronto.”
“We are fully committed to doing more to ensure victims have access to justice and offenders are held accountable and are working to further address these issues,” a spokesperson for the ministry said in a written statement.
Meanwhile, the union that represents a number of employees at the courts told CTV News Toronto that the problem can be found in “low wages and poor working conditions, [..] causing a recruitment and retention crisis across service.”
As a result, Fraser said “no justifications” have been provided for the disruptions caused over the past several months.
According to OPSEU/SEFPO Local 526 president Chris Draxl, it’s gotten so bad that he suspects at least 25 per cent of the Armoury courts that should be operating must close due to a lack of staff on average each day.
Those numbers echo Fraser’s findings, pulled from daily court closures and used as evidence in his decision. According to his ruling, between March 31 and July 6, a total of 343 courtroom closures were counted.
To make up for the backlog, staff often arrive early in the morning, stay until 8 or 10 p.m., and then come back again the next day, the union said.
“[Our] members keep the courts running, and do an amazing job - but they are extremely stressed and overworked,” Draxl wrote.
“Any new positions that have been created barely scratch the surface of the staffing needs, as many experienced court staff were lost during the amalgamation.”
The amalgamation that saw the closure of six other in the Toronto area have "thrown the court system into chaos," according to Draxl. While it is “unfortunate” that it took the dismissal of at least two criminal cases to bring attention to their claims, the union said it is relieved that its concerns “are finally being heard.”
Now, the Ford government needs to address the problem – and urgently, Draxl said.
“The Ministry can say that they are attempting to address these issues through ongoing recruitment and onboarding initiatives, but this does not reflect the crisis of short staffing, and burnout that our members are experiencing on the ground," the union president said.
In an effort to alleviate court backlogs experienced all across Ontario, the Ford government has put in place two strategies – the Criminal Court Backlog Reduction Strategy, in which $72M was spent to support the hiring of new court staff, and the COVID-19 Recovery Directive, which prioritizes the prosecution of serious offences to reduce the likelihood that egregious case prosecutions would be dismissed for delay.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE NOW | NASA report shows lack of technology meant to track UAPs 'hampered' data collection
NASA has released a report detailing how it tracks unidentified anomalous phenomena, saying technology has 'hampered' data collection and current sightings are often 'serendipitous'. The space agency is a holding a briefing to discuss the report.
BREAKING | Luxury cruise ship pulled free after days aground in Greenland as COVID cases reported on board
The operator of a luxury cruise ship that ran aground in Greenland with 206 people on board said Thursday that the MV Ocean Explorer was 'successfully' pulled free by a fisheries research vessel at high tide. The cruise ship ran aground above the Arctic Circle on Monday.
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam, B.C., man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam, B.C., man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Mountie standing in the bedroom.
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.
'People need to understand there is a storm coming': Officials urge residents to prepare properties as Hurricane Lee looms
The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says residents should sweep their yards for all debris that could fly away and cause damage once the storm hits the Maritimes this weekend.
The average life expectancy for Canadians decreased, and 4 other takeaways from a just-released health report
Statistics Canada has released its first 'Health of Canadians' report, analyzing data and health disparities among the population. Here's what it found.
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.
Credit card debt hit all-time high in Q2 as financial pressure builds: Equifax
Equifax Canada says credit card balances hit an all-time high of $107.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023, in a sign financial stress continued to build in the face of inflation and rising interest rates.
'Help': Hiker issues plea, hoping someone is watching camera meant to capture bears
Live video from a U.S. national park sparked a rescue mission when a distressed hiker who had been stranded used the feed to call for help.
Montreal
-
One of the eight overdose victims at a Montreal shelter has died, police confirm
One of the eight people who overdosed earlier this week at a Montreal homeless shelter died on Tuesday evening, police confirmed. She was 42 years old.
-
Montreal radio station prank calls Donald Trump
A pair of hosts on Montreal's ÉNERGIE radio station managed to prank former President Donald Trump Wednesday into convincing him he was on the phone with two high-profile supporters: Clint Eastwood and Georges St-Pierre.
-
Toddlers on the hiring list: Montreal dockworkers union responds to nepotism accusations
The union representing dockworkers at the Port of Montreal says it has ended a long-standing hiring practice that has been criticized for fostering nepotism — to the point where workers' preschool offspring were placed on a list of potential employees.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 6
Witness testimony continued on Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a London, Ont. Muslim family by running them down with his pickup truck. Here’s what you need to know going into Thursday.
-
Burial of discovered human remains represents window to London’s past
An important burial that took place Wednesday is helping to serve as a window to our past. Seventeen years after the discovery of human remains at a west London construction site, a woman and her three children were finally laid to rest.
-
St. Thomas police responds to 65 incidents in 24 hours
The St. Thomas Police Service says it is on track to experience a “record-breaking year” of incidents requiring police.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for two suspects in Guelph murder
Guelph police are looking for two suspects, who they say may be armed, after a murder at a townhouse complex Tuesday night.
-
Body found in Puslinch identified as Kitchener man
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police have identified the individual found dead in a car in Puslinch on Friday.
-
New batch of vaccines available in Ontario this fall
A new batch of vaccines for the flu, COVID-19 and RSV will be available in Ontario this fall.
Northern Ontario
-
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam, B.C., man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam, B.C., man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Mountie standing in the bedroom.
-
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
-
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
Ottawa
-
Transit commission meets amid flagging ridership and budgetary pressures
The city of Ottawa's transit commission meets today, the first time commissioners have been together since a nearly month-long shutdown of the city's LRT system, and as the system faces significant budgetary pressures.
-
'No twerking?' Rogue sign at Ottawa park sparks debate on social media
A rogue sign spotted on the fence of a Centretown park this week is the talk of social media, but no one seems to know what it means. City of Ottawa staff insist the sign wasn't posted by the city.
-
Many city of Ottawa employees feel management doesn't take workplace harassment seriously: audit
A report into workplace violence and harassment policies at the city of Ottawa suggests there is work to be done to improve and that many employees don't believe management takes the issue seriously.
Windsor
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 6
Witness testimony continued on Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a London, Ont. Muslim family by running them down with his pickup truck. Here’s what you need to know going into Thursday.
-
Windsor police traffic blitz Thursday morning
You’ll want to be on your best driving behaviour Thursday morning as Windsor police will be on patrol.
-
Teen girl reported missing in Windsor found
Windsor police say they are concerned for the wellbeing of a 14-year-old who has been missing since last Monday.
Barrie
-
Shots fired in Caledon neighbourhood
Police responded to a shooting incident in front of a home on McCormack Road in Caledon on Wednesday.
-
Emergency Grandparent scam on the rise: OPP
It is estimated that only 5-10 per cent of victims report scams and frauds to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or local law enforcement.
-
Police search for missing 69-year-old man in Bracebridge
Provincial police are searching on the ground and from the skies for a missing man in Bracebridge.
Atlantic
-
'Extreme' rodent problem at Newfoundland jail poses health risks, says ex-inspector
A retired Ontario health inspector says reports from inmates and judges about rodents at Newfoundland's largest jail suggest an "extreme" and long-standing infestation.
-
'Stubbornly high' Nova Scotia suicide rate prompts calls for prevention strategy
Nova Scotia's suicide rate has remained "stubbornly high" since 2012, and the province needs a comprehensive strategy to tackle the problem, says a Halifax-based clinical psychologist.
-
Track of Lee shifts west; Maritimes to still be impacted by rain and wind this weekend
The current forecast track shows Lee may pass just to the west of southwestern Nova Scotia on Saturday evening, before making a potential landfall in southwestern New Brunswick in the very early morning hours of Sunday.
Calgary
-
'At the tail end': Calgary E. coli outbreak expected to slow down
The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at several Calgary daycares continues to rise, but doctors say there are fewer patients in hospital with serious complications.
-
Alberta announces $16M to repair, restore government-owned affordable housing facilities
The provincial government has announced $16 million in funding to help battle Alberta's housing crisis.
-
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
Winnipeg
-
Fire destroys Winnipeg's Windsor Hotel
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg caught fire on Wednesday, sending clouds of smoke into the sky while prompting road closures and air quality warnings in the area.
-
Crash between school bus, gravel truck on Manitoba highway sends 2 to hospital
Two people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday morning following a crash between a school bus and a gravel truck near Warren, Man.
-
Winnipeg construction projects may not be finished before snow comes
Winnipeg is well known for having two seasons --- there's winter and construction.
Vancouver
-
Outcry and pushback against B.C.'s 'outrageous' spending on health-care temp agencies
A public outcry has followed a CTV News investigation that revealed the considerable markups private staffing agencies are charging the public health-care system for temporary workers.
-
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam, B.C., man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam, B.C., man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Mountie standing in the bedroom.
-
Sikh teenager assaulted at Kelowna bus stop, RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating an assault on a Sikh high school student at a bus stop in the city Monday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton stares down $74-million budget deficit
Edmonton city council is faced with a $74-million deficit by the end of 2023, and while the city's reserve fund can help weather the financial storm, tax increases could be on the horizon as a result.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunshine and a weekend warming trend
Breezy and a high near 20 C in the Edmonton area this afternoon.
-
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.