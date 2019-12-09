TORONTO -- A 26-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Oshawa on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a convenience store on King Street East around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance.

“A male was inside the store when he became enraged and began knocking over shelves,” police said in a news release issued Monday. “The male then left the store and got into a physical altercation with a second male outside.”

Police said that the suspect grabbed the victim’s phone, which had fallen to the ground during the fight, and started to walk away. When the victim confronted him, the suspect allegedly rushed at the victim and stabbed him several times.

The 53-year-old man was found by officers in the parking lot and was rushed to a trauma centre. Investigators say that he is now in stable condition.

On Sunday, police said a suspect turned himself in to police in connection with the incident.

Tyler Dupont of Ajax has been charged with attempted murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and mischief. He was held for a bail hearing.