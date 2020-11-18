TORONTO -- At least 16 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a wedding that took place in King Township earlier this month.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, York Region Public Health said nine confirmed cases and seven probable cases have been traced back to a series of wedding-related events that happened on Nov. 6 and 7 at a private residence in the area.

Officials said people diagnosed with COVID-19 attended the events while they were contagious, so the risk of exposure is high.

All attendees, who have been identified as residents of York, Peel and Toronto, are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days and monitor for symptoms.

Officials said they are continuing to work with the family to notify attendees.

“This cluster of COVID-19 infections serves as a reminder of the importance of physical distancing with anyone outside of your immediate household and wearing masks or face coverings in indoor public spaces. This is one of several recent clusters of cases linked to weddings in York Region,” the public health unit said.

In the past few weeks, York Region Public Health tied a combined total of at least 61 COVID-19 cases to three different weddings in Vaughan.