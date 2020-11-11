TORONTO -- Health officials have issued a public notice after 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases were linked to two separate weddings in Vaughan, Ont.

The cases included 12 residents of York Region and five cases in Toronto residents.

The first event included a pre-wedding private gathering with about 14 people in Markham, officials said. The wedding itself occurred at the Chateau le Jardin, near Highway 27 and Langstaff Road, and was attended by about 130 to 140 people.

Following the wedding, there was another private gathering in Markham with 10 people.

Officials say there is a low risk of exposure to COVID-19 while there was a high risk of exposure at the private gatherings due to insufficient physical distancing.

The second wedding occurred on Oct. 30 and began with a private gathering in Ajax with an unknown number of attendees. There were about 130 people at the wedding itself, which was held at Paradise Banquet Hall on Jane Street, near Highway 401, in Vaughan.

“All individuals who attended the pre-wedding and/or post-wedding events for either Wedding A or Wedding B are considered to have a high-risk exposure to COVID-19,” officials said.

“Upon preliminary investigation it appears these facilities adhered to many recommended infection prevention and control practices, making exposure at the ceremonies low risk.”

Anyone who attended these gatherings is being urged to contact their local public health units.