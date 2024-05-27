TORONTO
    • Arrests made in 'highly orchestrated' auto theft operation: Peel police

    Peel Regional Police say they have arrested 16 suspects and issued arrest warrant for another 10 individuals in connection with an auto theft investigation carried out by a “highly orchestrated criminal operation.”

    During a news conference on Monday morning, Peel police confirmed that the investigation began in October 2023 and involved hundreds of stolen vehicles that were destined for foreign markets.

    Of the 26 suspects wanted in connection with the investigation, police said, 14 were out on a form of release or bail for “auto theft related offences.” A total of 322 charges have been laid in the investigation so far, police added. 

    “This has been Peel Regional Police’s most significant auto theft investigation to date,” Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah told reporters on Monday.

    Police said 369 stolen vehicles, including two transport trucks, were seized as part of the investigation. The recovered vehicles have a combined value of $33.2 million, according to police. 

    More details to come…

