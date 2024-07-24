TORONTO
    • Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during tattoo session in Toronto home

    A man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in downtown Toronto on July 10 is shown. (Toronto Police Service) A man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in downtown Toronto on July 10 is shown. (Toronto Police Service)
    Police have charged a Toronto man after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while giving her a tattoo in a downtown residence.

    According to Toronto police, a suspect met a woman at her residence, near Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard, on the morning of July 10 “under the guise of providing a tattoo.”

    It is alleged that at some point during the tattoo procedure the suspect then sexually assaulted the victim.

    Police were notified of the matter on July 22 and began an investigation.

    On Wednesday, police said Rodolfo Bautista, 35, of Toronto, had turned himself in the day prior. Bautista is facing one count of sexual assault.

    The accused was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

    With files from CP24's Chris Fox.

