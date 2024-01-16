TORONTO
Toronto

    • Armed suspects seen on video trying to break into Toronto home

    Share

    Four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Toronto home early Monday morning.

    The video, released by police on Tuesday, shows the hooded suspects huddled around the back door of a home near Beechgrove and Coronation drives in Scarborough at approximately 2:21 a.m.

    Police said the suspects were able to gain entry into the backyard and attempted to enter the residence by using what looks like a crowbar. Two of the suspects are seen brandishing handguns in the video.

    The suspects weren’t able to enter the property and fled the scene in a silver, four-door sedan.

    All four suspects were seen wearing dark clothing and blue surgical gloves.

    Investigators are looking to identify the suspects and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-4300. Anonymous tips cans also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Our universities are the light of the world. Stop selling them short

    Immigration Minister Marc Miller was candid in assessing the current situation for foreign students in Canada, calling it "out of control" and "disconcerting," writes Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. But the former NDP leader adds Miller must now prescribe the right cure for our ailing universities without killing the patient.

    What experts think of Loblaw ending its 50 per cent discounts on last-day sale items

    As consumers struggle with inflation and rising food prices, Canada’s largest supermarket chain is facing criticism for cutting discounts on its most affordable items. Loblaw Companies Ltd. and their stores across Canada are adjusting their 50 per cent discount for last-day sale items — products that will expire the following day or soon after — to 30 per cent.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News