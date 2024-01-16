Armed suspects seen on video trying to break into Toronto home

Four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Toronto home early Monday morning.

The video, released by police on Tuesday, shows the hooded suspects huddled around the back door of a home near Beechgrove and Coronation drives in Scarborough at approximately 2:21 a.m.

Police said the suspects were able to gain entry into the backyard and attempted to enter the residence by using what looks like a crowbar. Two of the suspects are seen brandishing handguns in the video.

The suspects weren’t able to enter the property and fled the scene in a silver, four-door sedan.

All four suspects were seen wearing dark clothing and blue surgical gloves.

Investigators are looking to identify the suspects and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-4300. Anonymous tips cans also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.