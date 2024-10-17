Toronto's weekend forecast filled with sun, warmth

Above seasonable temperatures are expected to return to Toronto today and will continue to warm up into the weekend.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a mainly sunny skies and high of 15 C, which will still feel cool, but is slightly higher than the seasonal 13.6 C.

The warmup comes after Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Toronto for Thursday morning, as the temperature dipped to a chilly 1 C.

“Despite a frosty start to the day, the weather is taking a turn for the brighter and warmer,” CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

Temperatures will climb well above normal heading into the weekend, starting with a high of 18 C on Friday, and 20 C on both Saturday and Sunday amid sunny skies.

The warmth will hang around until the start of next week and reach a high of 22 C on Monday and 21 C on Tuesday. The weather breaks mid-week with a high of 19 C and a chance of late day showers.