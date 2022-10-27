Another person hospitalized in York due to aconite found in recalled Galanga powder

Another person in the GTA has been hospitalized after consuming the same contaminated product responsible for making nearly a dozen patrons severely ill after eating at a Markham, Ont., restaurant in August.

In a release issued Wednesday, York Region reminded residents of the recall warning issued Sept. 1 for Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder, otherwise known as sand ginger powder, due to aconite contamination.

“The recalled product is toxic and can cause severe illness and death if not treated immediately and should not be consumed, used, sold, served or distributed,” the region said in their statement.

This most recent hospitalization comes just weeks after 11 people fell ill and needed to be hospitalized after dining at Delight Restaurant & BBQ located at Castlemore Avenue and Markham Road on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28. Of the 11, four were admitted to intensive care.

If ingested, aconite can cause severe illness and death if not treated immediately. Symptoms of aconite poisoning can include numbness to lips, face, and extremities, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and weakness and usually appear within minutes to hours of consumption.

Food contaminated with aconite may not look or smell awry, but can still make individuals sick.

The region is asking residents to check their pantries for the powder and to dispose of it immediately if found.

“Do not open the package or pour the contents out,” they said. “Wear gloves while you are handling the product [and] wash your hands thoroughly.”