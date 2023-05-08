An emergency alert will sound off in Ontario this week in a Canada-wide test

A test of the Emergency Broadcast Alert System is seen on a phone in Toronto on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn A test of the Emergency Broadcast Alert System is seen on a phone in Toronto on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton