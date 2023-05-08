Ontario sends 40 firefighters to help put out Alberta wildfires

Just over 40 firefighters from Ontario were sent to Alberta as the province struggles to control an “unprecedented” start to its wildfire season.

The crews, joined by another 32 Quebec-based firefighters, arrived on Saturday. Quebec also provided two firefighting aircraft, and eight supervisory staff were sent between the two provinces, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

“Close to 780 wildland firefighters arrived yesterday from Quebec and Ontario and are on their way to areas that need them most,” the government said on social media Sunday.

“We’re grateful for the support.”

Over 24,000 people in Alberta have been ordered to evacuate their homes as crews fight more than 100 wildfires across the province. Over the weekend, officials said about 120,000 hectares of land were burning, leading the province to declare a state of emergency.

"This is not a step that we took lightly, but it is one that will allow the quickest and most effective response," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told reporters Saturday.

"This measure allows for a more comprehensive response to extraordinary events. It also ensures that the centre is fully staffed and our partners across borders are notified."

The exchange builds on previous inter-provincial cooperation between the two provinces, which has seen crews sent to help knock down out-of-control blazes on a number of prior occasions.

In 2021, Alberta sent firefighters to northern Ontario to help combat wildfires in the Sudbury area amid an extended heat wave. Years earlier, in 2014 and 2015, Ontario sent crews to Alberta amid a rainless spring and summer.

With files from the Canadian Press