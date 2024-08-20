B.C. woman charged, another suspect outstanding in Toronto fraud investigation

Toronto police say they’re still searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a fraud investigation where a victim was defrauded of about $20,000.

Police said they were called shortly before noon on Aug.16 for report of a fraud in the area of Dundas Street West and University Avenue.

Officers allege the victim met the two suspects online on Leolist.com, a classifieds website, before meeting up in person.

Police said the suspects allegedly gave the victim “a pill to ingest,” but did not disclose what they provided, however, the victim went unconscious for an extended period of time.

In that time, police said the suspects allegedly stole the victim’s debit and credit cards and used them to spend about $20,000 on goods. A number of undisclosed valuables were also taken, they said.

Katie Doyle, 24, of British Columbia, is now facing two counts each of fraud and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and one count of theft, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and administer noxious thing with intent.

She appeared in court on Tuesday.

Toronto police are still searching for another suspect, whom they describe as a woman with long brown hair who was last seen wearing all black.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Toronto police t 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.