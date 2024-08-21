TORONTO
Toronto

    • Toronto police to announce 'significant' arrests made by tow truck task force

    The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    Toronto police say they are set to announce “significant” arrests made by their tow truck task force.

    In a news release issued Wednesday morning, the service said Chief Myron Demkiw will be joined by Staff Supt. Joe Matthews and Staff Supt. Kelly Skinner for the 11 a.m. announcement.

    The arrests are part of an investigation called Project Beacon, but little else is known about the arrests being announced today.

    CTV News Toronto will stream the announcement live online and on the CTV News App.

