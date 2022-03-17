All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling indicates.
With the mask mandate ending in most spaces in four days, and the arrival of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant, hospital ICU occupancy could increase by a third to 300 patients by May, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says.
Overall hospital admissions could return to about 800 by this time, significantly lower than the peak in mid-January where overall admissions testing positive for COVID-19 exceeded 4,100.
On Thursday, ICU occupancy fell below 200 and there were 644 total patients admitted across the province.
The modellers cite wastewater signal data that finds increases in the viral signature found in wastewater treatment plants across the province, in all regions other than Ontario’s north
They also found that test positivity among groups still covered by PCR testing are largely on the rise, as well as in workplace rapid antigen screening programs, which have shown increases since mid-February.
Among people under age 59 who have each had at least 40 PCR tests since March 2020, mostly essential health-care and congregate care workers, positivity has trended upward since the start of February.
This latest model is subject to significant uncertainty, modellers warn.
“There remains uncertainty on current community levels of immunity, future change in behaviour, and future spread of the more transmissible BA.2 subvariant,” modellers warned in their presentation released on Thursday.
COVID-19 Science Advisory Table co-chair Dr. Peter Jüni told CP24 the public should take away a sense of measured caution from this latest projection.
“We don’t pretend the pandemic is over overnight and drop all of the masks like t-shirts on the beach, but just keep transitioning into more liberty over time. (We) slowly increase number of contacts, slowly stop using masks in various situations.”
The Science Table said restrictions on the availability of PCR tests and a lack of positive rapid antigen test results have limited efforts to model the spread of infection in Ontario.
It continues to estimate only one in every 10 infections now makes it into provincial data.
The modellers say the province must be prepared to re-introduce mask mandates, vaccine passports, and continue to improve ventilation and air filtration in public spaces if spread gets out of control.
“The scenarios don’t assume that people change their behaviour like a light switch overnight.”
Ontario Ministry of Health spokesperson Alexandra Hilkene said the province is continuing to focus on maintaining adequate hospital capacity should transmission increase.
"Ontario has done significantly better than the best case scenario provided in the last modelling and we now have the lowest rate of hospitalizations out of all provinces. We have continued to maintain capacity to provide care for all patients who need it, and our hospitals can manage any range in these latest projections.”
THIRD DOSE BLITZ BLUNTED IMPACT OF OMICRON
The modellers also found that the intense campaign to get third COVID-19 vaccine doses to all adults, which started in late December, had a marked impact on hospital admissions caused by COVID-19 the following month.
Without third doses, there would have been more than 5,000 patients admitted to hospital at the peak of Omicron in the third week of January, 34 per cent higher than the observed peak of admissions in the month.
In the ICU, there would have been more than 200 more patients admitted by Jan. 20, a 30 per cent increase over the observed peak in admissions.
The search for survivors in Mariupol theatre blown apart by airstrike
Rescuers searched for survivors Thursday in the ruins of a theatre blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.
What to know about Canada's travel rules as of April 1
Federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1. However, other travel rules, such as being fully vaccinated to board federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation, still apply.
No severance for employees who missed email survey, former GoodLife instructors allege
Two weeks before 480 GoodLife Fitness employees across Canada were terminated by email, another email was sent around, informing a number of fitness instructors that they had 'voluntarily withdrawn employment' because they didn’t respond to a survey that carried a 10-day time limit.
Two Ontario students critically injured in deadly Texas crash 'making steady progress' in hospital: official
Officials at a New Mexico university say that two Ontario students who were critically injured in a fiery car crash in Texas that left nine others dead are now in stable condition and recovering in hospital.
Report urges more re-investigations into deaths of Indigenous people in Thunder Bay, Ont.
The chair of Thunder Bay's police board has apologized to families following the completion of a report that re-examined the deaths of multiple Indigenous people and recommended investigations into more than a dozen other cases.
Schwarzenegger tells Russian people their leaders are lying to them
Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger told the Russian people that they are being fed misinformation about their country's assault on Ukraine and appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the attack.
Ukrainians fleeing to Canada temporarily can stay for three years
Ukrainians looking to come to Canada temporarily to escape the Russian attacks will be able to stay for three years, the government has announced. Through the 'Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel' program opening on Thursday, those who come will be able to stay longer than the previously announced two years.
'We can't do that instantly': Economist on Canada's capacity to fill wheat, oil gaps left by Russia-Ukraine conflict
As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing conflict has left resource gaps for commodities such as wheat and oil — but it’s not straightforward for Canada to fill those gaps immediately, according to Deputy Chief Economist at Scotiabank, Brett House.
Montreal
WHO pauses approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine due to tobacco industry ties
A World Health Organization official said a COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Quebec pharmaceutical firm will 'very likely' not be approved for emergency use due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
Case of ex-space agency engineer facing breach of trust charge put off until April
A former Canadian Space Agency engineer's breach of trust case was put off until mid-April during a brief hearing today at a courthouse south of Montreal.
Habs GM meets the media to discuss trades, Price, Weber
Five days before the trade deadline, and hours after trading a key piece of the team's defensive core, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes met the media to talk upcoming trades, as well as Carey Price and Shea Weber.
London
Golf greens open on Green Day
The Irish may have all the luck on St. Patrick's Day, but some area golfers believe they are fortunate today.
Tragedy sparks building code changes to improve firefighter safety
On this day, 11 years ago, North Perth firefighters, Ken Rea and Ray Walter, were killed after the roof of a dollar store, engulfed in flames, collapsed on top of them, in Listowel.
Oxford OPP asking for information after suspicious vehicle follows teen in Ingersoll, Ont.
Provincial police are asking for tips from the public regarding a suspicious vehicle that was following a 14-year-old in Ingersoll.
Kitchener
Police close streets as St. Patrick's Day crowd in Waterloo grows
After two years of subdued celebrations, students are partying along Marshall Street as Ezra Avenue is heavily fenced off. Around 1 p.m., Marshall Street was also closed at Regina Street as the crowd continued to swell.
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old arrested for first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
-
Northern Ontario
Ontario releases critical minerals strategy; looks to position itself as global leader
All eyes in Ontario's mining world were on a mine north of Thunder Bay on Thursday afternoon as Premier Doug Ford released the province's first-ever 'Critical Minerals Strategy.'
Do Ontario drivers still need to renew their licence plates?
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13. The government is now preparing to send out refunds.
Fatal crash closes Highway 11 west of Cochrane
A fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles has closed Highway 11 from Smooth Rock Falls to Highway 655 Thursday morning, police say.
Ottawa
'The Guinness will be flowing': Ottawa bars toast St. Patrick's Day as COVID-19 restrictions end
"We're expecting our busiest day since 2019," Heart and Crown owner Shauna Bradley says.
'The time has finally come': Feds axing pre-arrival COVID-19 test for vaccinated travellers
Declaring Canada in a 'transition phase' in the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials have announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as of April 1.
Thousands caught by Ottawa’s photo radar cameras not ticketed
Mayor Jim Watson is calling on the Ontario government to extend the processing limitation period for mailing out tickets to motorists nabbed by the cameras to between 45 and 60 days.
Windsor
Colleges, faculty union resume bargaining
Ontario's colleges and the union representing faculty returned to the bargaining table Thursday to discuss the academic employee collective agreement.
WECHU reports drop in high-risk cases and hospitalizations Thursday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 65 new high-risk cases and 27 hospitalizations on Thursday.
Over 60 new 'affordable homes' promised for Windsor-Essex
The federal government says Windsor-Essex is getting funding for over 60 new affordable homes in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
St. Patrick's Day celebrations a boost for Barrie businesses
Businesses in Barrie are feeling the positive impacts of St. Patrick`s Day.
Driver in Barrie crashes into utility pole, flees the scene
Barrie police have blocked off a section of Bradford Street after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Thursday afternoon.
'It feels good to win': Collingwood, Ont. resident hits the jackpot
A Collingwood, Ont. resident counts his lucky stars after winning $250,000 in the lottery.
Atlantic
Man barricaded in Saint John apartment, police ask residents to avoid the area
Saint John Police are asking people on Britain Street between Carmarthen Street and Wentworth Street to shelter in place.
Group of doctors at Halifax children's hospital strongly recommends masking in schools to continue
As Nova Scotia prepares to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next week, a group of doctors at a children's hospital in Halifax is strongly recommending students continue to wear masks in schools until the middle of April.
N.B. RCMP search for suspects after over 1,800 litres of fuel stolen from private property
RCMP in New Brunswick are seeking information from the public in relation to the theft of a large quantity of fuel in New Denmark, N.B.
Calgary
'The most excitement in years': Calgary bars gear up for restriction-free St. Patrick’s Day
Thursday marks the first time in three years that Calgary bars and restaurants are able host St. Patrick's Day festivities without any public health restrictions.
Calgary's tech and innovation industry gets $22.3 million federal funding boost
The federal government made another funding announcement in Calgary on Thursday, this time benefiting the city's tech and innovation sector.
Union issues strike notice to CP Rail as groups ask Ottawa to prevent work stoppage
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. said Thursday it has received strike notice from the union representing its engineers, conductors and other train employees.
Winnipeg
Premier Stefanson says comment about son's hockey game was 'misplaced'
Manitoba's premier said her comment about her son's hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman's death was "misplaced."
Indigenous mother proposes class-action lawsuit on birth alerts in Manitoba
A woman whose newborn was removed by police and social workers in a video broadcast live on social media has proposed a class-action lawsuit against the Manitoba government.
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Thursday
Manitoba is reporting two new deaths related COVID-19 on Thursday.
Vancouver
B.C.'s hard-hit tourism sector applauds relaxed travel testing requirements
B.C.'s once-thriving tourism sector is anxiously awaiting the pending removal of Canada's pre-entry COVID-19 testing requirements.
B.C. child porn convict argues at sentencing that mandatory minimum is unconstitutional
A B.C. man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for using hidden cameras to record his roommate's teenage daughter in the washroom, despite successfully arguing during his sentencing that the one-year mandatory minimum for the offence violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Employee at Burnaby skincare business charged after women allegedly sexually assaulted during treatments
Two women have reported being sexually assaulted at a Burnaby skincare business, and health officials have issued a warning that people who received “vaginal tightening” services there should get screened for sexually transmitted infections.
Edmonton
No pattern to fatal police shootings, but more guns on Edmonton streets: police chief
The families of two people shot and killed by Edmonton police in February were recognized during a Thursday meeting as the city's police chief faced questions about why officers are shooting people.
Stormy, cloudy conditions the day of fatal Alberta plane crash: report
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says weather conditions were poor when a plane crashed in northern Alberta last summer, killing the pilot.
Edmonton pleads with Alberta for World Cup funds as Vancouver announces renewed bid
The mayor of Edmonton is continuing to push the provincial government to support the city's 2026 World Cup bid as his counterpart in Vancouver announced up to $5 million toward that city's efforts.