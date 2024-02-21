Air Canada announces 'luxury' bus service to Toronto Pearson airport from Hamilton, Waterloo

Air Canada is offering travellers in Hamilton and Waterloo Region a ride to Toronto Pearson International Airport in a “luxury” bus.

The country’s flag-carrier airline announced the “multimodal” service in a news release issued Wednesday.

Air Canada said bookings are now open and the pilot project is expected to take off from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport and the Region of Waterloo International Airport starting in May.

It’s unclear how much the service will cost, but if appears to be baked into the cost of a ticket, according to the Air Canada website.

Air Canada said it’s partnered with Colorado-based company Landline, which operates a number of ground transportation operations in the United States, to make the service possible.

“Every day, thousands of customers face a stressful, time consuming journey from Hamilton and Waterloo Region to Toronto Pearson airport," said Nick Johnson, Vice President, Commercial for Landline, in a news release. "Customers will love letting Landline and Air Canada do the driving for them, enjoying a connected experience while relaxing on one of our luxury motorcoaches."

How does it work?

Customers travelling with Air Canada who begin their journey at airports in Hamilton or Waterloo will check in and get their boarding passes there. Travellers will then board the Air Canada-branded motorcoach and their luggage will be loaded onto the bus.

Once travellers arrive at Pearson, they’ll proceed through security and their bags will be automatically transferred to their flight.

The airline said Landline will run six, non-stop round trips daily to Pearson airport from both Hamilton and Waterloo.

Air Canada said that in the event of delays on the ground or in the sky, customers will be “automatically” offered the same protections as customers with “air-only” itineraries.

The buses themselves are equipped with free WiFi, power and a table tray available at each seat. Overhead storage for carry-on baggage and an onboard washroom are also included.

The service may be made available elsewhere in Canada, the airline said.