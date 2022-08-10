Aging condos in Ontario will need expensive repairs in the future, report finds
About 15 per cent of Ontario households currently live in condominiums and more than half of new homes being built in the province are also condominium units.
There are 900,000 condominium units in the province that are managed by 11,000 condo corporations and some units that are more than 30 years old are starting to show their age.
A recent research report released by the Canadian Institute of Actuaries found that condo boards should be making sure there are enough reserve funds being budgeted to help pay for expensive repairs in the future.
Jon Juffs, with McIntosh Perry, an engineering firm which has expertise in reserve fund studies said that condominium boards need to make sure they have funds ready for unexpected repairs.
“A large number of condo corporations can realistically expect to suffer a special assessment because the planning horizons are so short and the decisions around the costs are driven by either deferrals or trying to get the least expensive repairs which maybe won’t last as long,” said Juffs.
A special assessment is when owners are asked for an additional payment on top of their monthly maintenance fees to cover a major expense such as replacing roofs, exterior glass walls, balconies, foundations and parking garages.
While condo owners pay maintenance fees each month to look after their building, there may not be enough money collected to cover major renovations when they are needed.
Also, compounding the issue is that many condo owners put pressure on their boards to keep monthly maintenance fees as low as possible.
"When you're not doing the proper increases you’re not saving enough money when the big bills come due," said Mark Weisleder, a real estate lawyer with the firm RealEstateLawyers.ca LLP.
Special assessments can range from a few thousand dollars to as much as $50,000. The assessments are usually divided by the number of units in a building or complex although the assessments may varying depending on the square footage of the units.
If a roof for a building is needed and the cost is $1,000,000 and there are 200 unit holders, a special assessment would be issued of $5,000 each to the 200 owners.
In the event someone refuses to pay a special assessment a lien could be placed on their unit.
While a rise in condo maintenance fees can be frustrating for owners if it is helping to top up the reserve fund that can prevent special assessments in the future.
“If a larger percentage is going into your reserve fund than people should understand that they are putting money away and that is a good thing because it means the money will be there when repairs are needed” said Weisleder.
If you're building is in need of repairs now and they're deferred for too long, the situation could get worse and more expensive to fix later.
“If you are already noticing deterioration (in your building) and you are putting it off that deterioration is only going to get worse and the cost will get bigger to repair," said Juffs.
It's important when buying a condo to check it's status certificate to see the state of the building's finances and to check if there are any lawsuits or special assessments pending.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon mother accused of faking death says she 'was left with no choice'
A Saskatoon mother who stands accused of faking her own death, as well as her son's, and illegally entering the U.S. is defending her actions.
Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister during Cambridge campaign stop
A man has pleaded guilty to uttering a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge last year.
Dutch farmer protests and what's happening in Canada, explained
The ongoing protests in the Netherlands, by farmers opposed to their government’s plan to slash nitrogen oxide emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, have drawn attention to Canadian farmers’ concerns over an emissions reduction target set by the Canadian government. But the policies set out by the Dutch government and the Canadian government are fundamentally different, experts say.
Donald Trump 'took the Fifth.' What does it actually mean?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump showed up Wednesday for questioning under oath in New York's civil investigation into his business practices. But he quickly made clear he wouldn't be answering.
B.C. actress hit in the chest by bullet in L.A. shooting last month
A B.C. performer is recovering after taking a bullet to the chest in Los Angeles last month.
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
B.C. man jailed after killing kitten in 'torturous' attack that woke neighbour
A B.C. man who admitted to attacking his pet kitten so brutally the animal had to be euthanized has been sentenced to spend four months behind bars.
Montreal
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
-
Remains of Jesuit priest removed from Kahnawake church grounds
The remains of a priest who allegedly sexually abused Indigenous children in Quebec was exhumed Wednesday morning. Jesuit priest Father Leon Lajoie was buried on the grounds of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Kahnawake in 1999.
-
Montreal public health investigating 3 cases of Legionnaires' Disease
Montreal public health officials are investigating three cases of Legionnaires' Disease, including one death.
London
-
Transgender activist 'shocked' London Police admit mistakes during alleged swatting but don’t apologize
London Police now admit they used the wrong name and gender when questioning a prominent transgender activist last week-but stopped short of making an apology
-
Search and rescue underway for boater missing in Port Burwell
A search and rescue operation is underway for a boater who went missing on Lake Erie off the coast of Port Burwell on Tuesday.
-
'A man of the people': Goderich mourns passing of Mayor John Grace
Tributes are pouring in for Goderich Mayor John Grace, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Man pleads guilty to threatening prime minister during Cambridge campaign stop
A man has pleaded guilty to uttering a threat against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge last year.
-
-
Local cadets train in skills camp in Guelph
Dozens of local cadets are putting their skills to the test in Guelph this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Advocates issue a call to action as part of Prisoner's Justice Day
It was a moving moment outside the Sudbury Jail on Wednesday morning as advocates gathered to commemorate this year's Prisoner's Justice Day.
-
Encampment under the Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins raises questions
For the past few weeks, some people who are living rough in Timmins have set up camp in a high profile area: underneath the overpass on Algonquin Boulevard at the Spruce Street intersection.
-
Sault police say murder-suicide behind two gun deaths Aug. 5
A murder-suicide was behind two people who died from gunshot wounds Aug. 5 at a residential fire on Goulais Avenue, Sault police said Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Here's what Ottawa's mayoral candidates are saying about Ontario's 'strong mayor' legislation
CTV News Ottawa asked all 12 mayoral candidates their thoughts on the 'strong mayor' legislation put forward by the Ontario government, which would grant additional powers to the mayors of Ottawa and Toronto.
-
Ottawa woman missing for 42 years had been living outside Canada before her death
The disappearance of an Ottawa woman has been solved more than 40 years after she went missing. While she has since passed away, it's been revealed she's been living outside the country for decades.
-
What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend
Hwy. 417 will be closed between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits from 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.
Windsor
-
Analysts say Windsor-Essex’s auto sector to remain strong despite Cassidy losing out on Unifor National presidency
Despite Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy being unsuccessful in his effort to become the union’s national president, industry experts say Windsor-Essex’s auto sector should not see any negative consequences to a non-local candidate losing out on the top post.
-
West end youth to gain free access Toldo Lancer Centre thanks to $20K grant
The University of Windsor is helping to empower youth and help a currently under-served west end community thanks to a $20,000 grant.
-
Assault victim allegedly stabbed multiple times after opening apartment door: Windsor police
A random attacker allegedly sprayed a victim with an unknown noxious substance and stabbed them multiple times when they answered the front door, according to Windsor police.
Barrie
-
Partner of military veteran imprisoned in Belize calls on Canadian government for support
The partner of a Canadian military veteran who is in a Belize prison is calling on the Canadian government for help.
-
Former Barrie area man charged in Banff murder
A former Barrie area man is facing murder charges after a stabbing at a popular nightclub in Banff.
-
Orillia teen looks to tackle food insecurity in the Sunshine City
Orillia resident Myles Odlozinski is hoping to tackle food insecurity in the Sunshine City.
Atlantic
-
'Fall from grace': Former CEO of IWK Health Centre sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud
The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre has been sentenced to five months in jail for using public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
-
Essential Newfoundland highway to stay open as out-of-control wildfires grow
Two out-of-control wildfires in central Newfoundland covered more than 200 square kilometres on Wednesday morning, and Environment Canada warned the flames could cover much of the island in smoke.
-
N.S. boosts cash reward for information in boy's shooting death to $250,000
Nova Scotia’s unsolved crimes program is offering its largest reward ever for information in the case of a little boy shot and killed in Dartmouth in December.
Calgary
-
Man ambushed, stabbed to death in Banff bar, friends say
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
-
Calgary woman charged in death of Tammie Howard, last seen in 2016
A Calgary woman has been charged in conjunction with the murder of Tammie Doreen Howard, also known as Irish, who was last seen in December 2016.
-
Police say part of stolen 'Cool Runnings' bobsled has been found, returned to owner
Calgary police say they have located part of a stolen bobsled that appeared in the 1993 movie "Cool Runnings" and returned it to its rightful owner.
Winnipeg
-
Police make arrest in connection to River East weekend shooting
Winnipeg police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection to a shooting on Bonner Avenue Sunday morning.
-
-
Manitoba first province to sign on to federal funding for crisis hotlines
Manitoba became the first province Wednesday to sign on to a new federal funding plan for crisis hotlines that help victims of gender-based violence.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Homicide team reveals information on victim of taxi shooting
The taxi passenger fatally shot in Surrey, B.C., earlier this week had recently been convicted of a drug offence, homicide investigators say.
-
B.C. man jailed after killing kitten in 'torturous' attack that woke neighbour
A B.C. man who admitted to attacking his pet kitten so brutally the animal had to be euthanized has been sentenced to spend four months behind bars.
-
How much is a private island in Howe Sound worth? B.C. assessment appeal board weighs in
The corporate owner of a private island near Vancouver has successfully appealed the assessed value of the property.
Edmonton
-
'The system is collapsing': Alarm raised as 30 Alberta communities see health service reductions
As the Alberta government continues to acknowledge "real strain" in the province's hospitals, at least one rural doctor believes the situation is far worse than the UCP will admit.
-
Oilers superfan Ben Stelter dies
Ben Stelter has died. His father made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.
-
Southeast LRT delays caused by cracks on piers 'deeply disappointing': mayor
The Valley Line Southeast LRT will not open this summer as planned. The CEO of TransEd announced at Davies Station on Wednesday cracks had been found on three concrete piers that support the elevated tracks.