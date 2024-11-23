TORONTO
Toronto

Shooting in east end Toronto sends one to hospital: TPS

A Toronto police badge and police tape can be seen in this undated file photo. A Toronto police badge and police tape can be seen in this undated file photo.
A man has been sent to hospital after being located in Toronto’s east-end with gunshot wounds.

Toronto police say that the male was located shortly after 1 a.m. in the Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair East area, where evidence of gunfire was located.

Police say that he has non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

