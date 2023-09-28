Adil Shamji steps down from Ontario Liberal leadership race to support Bonnie Crombie
Adil Shamji is dropping out of the race for leader of the Ontario Liberals and will support Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie instead.
"From the very beginning, I have known that with four spectacular candidates in the race and myself, only one can come out as leader of our party. Today, I acknowledge that this leader will not be me," Shamji said in a statement on Thursday, announcing his withdrawal from the contest.
The MPP for Don Valley East announced in July he would add his name to the ballot to run for leader of the party, with a platform focusing on health care, housing affordability and education.
When Shamji reflected on why he wanted to run for leader, he said it was because he wanted to fight "for all of us on the biggest scale and the biggest stage imaginable."
"And I know that my reach, for the time being, is only so far," Shamji said.
"She has inspired confidence in me throughout this campaign. Her thoughtfulness, compassion, and intelligence have inspired tens of thousands already. I am so proud to stand with her, and I know that she will lead our party and province towards a better, brighter, and more prosperous future," Shamji said.
In a statement to CTV News Toronto Thursday, Crombie said she is "thrilled" to have Shamji's support.
"He is a brilliant and dedicated MPP who brought both his intellect and empathy to Queen's Park and this leadership race," Crombie said.
"Adil and I agree that Doug Ford's government has got to go in 2026. And we need every Liberal pulling in the same direction to make that happen."
Outside of Crombie, the remaining candidates are federal Liberal legislators Yasir Naqvi and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, and provincial lawmaker Ted Hsu.
Party members are set to vote for their new leader late November, with the results revealed on Dec. 2.
Throughout the election, the Liberals said it plans to host five debates across the province. While Thunder Bay, Ont. 's already passed, the next one is set to take place in Stratford, Ont. on Oct. 1, followed by Toronto's on Oct. 24.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears’ home over video showing singer dancing with knives
Officials were called to the southern California home of Britney Spears on Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after the singer posted a video on social media depicting her dancing with knives.
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Police search for answers after IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Police in Barrie continue to canvas a west-end neighbourhood, searching for answers after a vehicle explosion at an Anne Street apartment complex Wednesday morning.
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with India's foreign minister amid a simmering row between New Delhi and Ottawa over allegations of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.
Philadelphia Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark
A Phillies fan and his emotional support animal, an alligator named WallyGator, were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.
Canada provides $2.5M in aid for humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh
Canada has provided $2.5 million in humanitarian aid for the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh region as Azerbaijan reclaims control over the breakaway region.
Montreal
-
Northvolt to build $7B battery factory near Montreal, includes government money
Swedish manufacturer Northvolt says it will build a $7 billion gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries near Montreal that it claims will represent the largest private investment in Quebec's history.
-
Man, 30, charged in deaths of mother, grandmother in Longueuil
The man arrested in connection with the deaths of two women in Longueuil was charged with two counts of second-degree murder on Thursday.
-
Alleged pedophile faces 15 charges in Quebec's Cote-Nord region
Jean-Marc Beaudin, 73, appeared at the Sept-Iles courthouse in Quebec's Cote-Nord region on Thursday after being arrested by provincial police (SQ) on charges of sexually abusing minors.
London
-
Pickup truck purchased weeks before fatal attack on London Muslim family
The Windsor jury heard new details on Thursday about items seized from the apartment of accused, Nathaniel Veltman.
-
'Very frustrated': Woman attacked at dog park by homeless person
Kristin Bailey says her neighbourhood dog park has become dangerous. While at a dog park in Woodstock, Ont. Monday, she said she was attacked by a man who lives in a nearby homeless encampment.
-
'The heartache doesn’t go away’: Family marks 40th anniversary of teen’s murder
It has been 40 years since London, Ont. was shocked by the murder of a 17-year-old girl. Decades later, what happened to Donna Jean Awcock remains a mystery and a source of heartache for her family.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hamilton man wanted for murder of Kitchener 18-year-old
Waterloo regional police have named a suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue and arrested another person in connection to the shooting.
-
Kitchener cat rescue being displaced by high-rise development
The Kitchener Stray Cat Rescue is searching for a new home after finding out the building they are currently in is being turned into a high-rise apartment.
-
Shooting at McDonald's parking lot now being investigated as homicide
Waterloo regional police say a fatal shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday is now being investigated as a homicide.
Northern Ontario
-
Garson man charged with impaired driving after crash in Lively
A 48-year-old Garson man has been charged with drug impaired driving after crashing his vehicle on Highway 17 in Lively on Thursday morning, police say.
-
Outside actors were behind North Bay protest, college president says
While refusing to name names, Canadore College president George Burton doubled down Thursday on his insistence that an international student protest earlier this month was nothing more than a "publicity stunt."
-
Aggressive adult tries to force entry into North Bay school, assaults police officer
A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a frightening incident at a North Bay high school.
Ottawa
-
Drivers, active-users split on future of Queen Elizabeth Driveway, poll finds
Nanos Research says the online survey found 81 per cent of non-active users want Queen Elizabeth Driveway open for driving year-round, while 78 per cent of respondents identified as active-users want the QED closed to vehicles seven days a week year-round, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
-
Taxi customers paying new $5.56 pickup fee at Ottawa airport
Taxi passengers are now paying an extra $5.56 for pickup at the Ottawa International Airport, as taxi drivers pass on an airport-related fee to customers.
-
Events happening in Ottawa this weekend for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at events happening in Ottawa on Friday and Saturday to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Windsor
-
'An exploitation of the housing crisis': Windsor councillor calls rental listing disturbing
As Windsor-Essex and cities across the country deal with an affordable housing crisis, one rental listing in Windsor is catching the eye and ire of one city councillor.
-
Pickup truck purchased weeks before fatal attack on London Muslim family
The Windsor jury heard new details on Thursday about items seized from the apartment of accused, Nathaniel Veltman.
-
You could live at Willistead Manor
The City of Windsor is searching for a new live-in heritage custodian and maintenance attendant at Willistead Manor.
Barrie
-
Barrie teen convicted of brutally murdering fellow teen deemed 'not ready to be safely released'
A Barrie teen convicted of murdering a 15-year-old boy in a foster home four years ago will remain in custody after a judge confirmed he wouldn't be released at a sentencing review hearing.
-
Police search for answers after IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Police in Barrie continue to canvas a west-end neighbourhood, searching for answers after a vehicle explosion at an Anne Street apartment complex Wednesday morning.
-
Dishwasher sparks house fire in Huntsville
Officials say a dishwasher caused a fire that significantly damaged the kitchen of a Huntsville home.
Atlantic
-
Sask., N.L. try to pluck health care workers from each other
Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador are attempting to pilfer each other's health-care workers.
-
Nova Scotia to review freedom of information legislation after years of criticism
Nova Scotia's government is launching a review of its freedom of information legislation after years of criticism that the current system results in blacked-out government documents and a toothless review process.
-
Canada’s population jumps with immigrants lifting the numbers
Canada has seen exponential growth across the country over the last year according to new data released by Statistics Canada and the three Maritime Provinces are at the top of the chart.
Calgary
-
Charges of attempted murder, more laid in shooting outside YYC
Police have charged a man with attempted murder and more following a shooting outside Calgary International Airport on Wednesday.
-
Wall of Fame honouring past hockey scouts soon to be unveiled in Okotoks
Hockey scouts were out in full force on Wednesday at the Max Bell Centre, taking in day one of the AJHL showcase.
-
Tweet announcing trade of NBA superstar Damian Lillard to Milwaukee uses Calgary skyline as stand in
Calgary stood in for Metropolis in a couple of Superman flicks in the late 70s. It stood in for the end of the world in HBO's The Last of Us.
Winnipeg
-
Woman found dead in Winnipeg; homicide unit investigating
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Government's handling of COVID-19 pandemic having impact on Manitobans' vote: poll
One-third of Manitobans say the provincial government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has made them not want to vote for the Progressive Conservatives come election day, according to new polling.
-
Arrest made after alleged indecent act outside Winnipeg school
A 21-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly committed an indecent act outside of a Winnipeg elementary school.
Vancouver
-
B.C. launching fall vaccination campaign for COVID, influenza on Oct. 10
B.C.'s public vaccination campaign for the fall respiratory illness season will begin Oct. 10, health officials announced Thursday.
-
As B.C. renews hospital mask mandate, officials say schools remain 'very safe'
A limited masking requirement will return to B.C. hospitals and other health-care settings next week as the province braces for a seasonal spike in COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases, but officials say there are currently no plans for mandatory masking in schools.
-
Investigation launched after man shows up with gunshot wound at Surrey hospital: RCMP
Police in Surrey say they have launched an investigation after a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a local hospital Wednesday morning.
Edmonton
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
-
Local $50M-lottery winner to travel Europe, buy Porsche
An Edmonton man won $50 million in a lottery draw earlier this month.
-
Alberta fall influenza/COVID-19 immunization bookings begin Oct. 10
Albertans eligible to be immunized will be able to book their annual vaccines against fall respiratory viruses following next month's Thanksgiving long weekend, Alberta's health ministry announced on Thursday.