Adil Shamji steps down from Ontario Liberal leadership race to support Bonnie Crombie

Adil Shamji is dropping out of the race for leader of the Ontario Liberals and will support Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie instead.

"From the very beginning, I have known that with four spectacular candidates in the race and myself, only one can come out as leader of our party. Today, I acknowledge that this leader will not be me," Shamji said in a statement on Thursday, announcing his withdrawal from the contest.

The MPP for Don Valley East announced in July he would add his name to the ballot to run for leader of the party, with a platform focusing on health care, housing affordability and education.

When Shamji reflected on why he wanted to run for leader, he said it was because he wanted to fight "for all of us on the biggest scale and the biggest stage imaginable."

"And I know that my reach, for the time being, is only so far," Shamji said.

"She has inspired confidence in me throughout this campaign. Her thoughtfulness, compassion, and intelligence have inspired tens of thousands already. I am so proud to stand with her, and I know that she will lead our party and province towards a better, brighter, and more prosperous future," Shamji said.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto Thursday, Crombie said she is "thrilled" to have Shamji's support.

"He is a brilliant and dedicated MPP who brought both his intellect and empathy to Queen's Park and this leadership race," Crombie said.

"Adil and I agree that Doug Ford's government has got to go in 2026. And we need every Liberal pulling in the same direction to make that happen."

I am thrilled to have Adil join our campaign. Together, we will fight for YOU!



Outside of Crombie, the remaining candidates are federal Liberal legislators Yasir Naqvi and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, and provincial lawmaker Ted Hsu.

Party members are set to vote for their new leader late November, with the results revealed on Dec. 2.

Throughout the election, the Liberals said it plans to host five debates across the province. While Thunder Bay, Ont. 's already passed, the next one is set to take place in Stratford, Ont. on Oct. 1, followed by Toronto's on Oct. 24.