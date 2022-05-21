ActiveTO returns this year with road closures planned for Victoria Day long weekend

A group of runners run along Lake Shore Blvd. East as road closures come into effect for the return of the ActiveTO program in Toronto on Saturday, May 1, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Yader Guzman A group of runners run along Lake Shore Blvd. East as road closures come into effect for the return of the ActiveTO program in Toronto on Saturday, May 1, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Yader Guzman

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Australian Labor topples conservatives, PM faces early tests

Australia's center-left opposition party toppled the conservative government after almost a decade in power, and Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese in his Saturday election victory speech promised sharper reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while he faces an early foreign policy test.

Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest

Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton