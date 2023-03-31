Accused John Tory egger charged with mischief

The individual who allegedly threw eggs at former Toronto Mayor John Tory’s office in February is now facing charges.

The incident took place on Feb. 17 around 6:20 a.m. on Tory’s last day of office.

At the time, Tory was sitting at his desk reading a newspaper when someone threw three eggs at his window.

Two of the eggs hit the glass while the last landed on the wall of the building.

Toronto police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that a suspect was arrested and appeared in court on Thursday on a charge of mischief under $5,000.

The charge has not yet been proven in court.

The egging took place as Tory was concluding his final city council meeting to pass the budget, which was repeatedly interrupted by protesters. He resigned after admitting to having an affair with a staffer.