'Absolutely tragic': Three children, two adults dead after house fire in Brampton, Ont.

Two parents and their three young children are dead, and another person is in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton, Ont. early on Monday morning.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to a home on Conestoga Drive, near Sutter Avenue, in the Kennedy Road and Sandalwood Parkway East area, at 1:57 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said the fire eventually reached three alarms and crews faced thick smoke and heavy flames on arrival.

Firefighters attempted “an aggressive interior attack,” but were initially forced back, but eventually made their way into the home when it was safe.

Crews were able to pull four people from the house but all were later pronounced dead. A fifth victim was located deceased inside the home during a search.

Boyes said they believe the two deceased adults were the parents of the three children, believed to be six, eight and 11 years old, who also died

“They’re upset, they wanted to do everything they could, they risked their lives to go into this fire and get these people out, unfortunately it was a terrible outcome,” Boyes said of the firefighters who performed rescues at the scene.

"What happened here today, to lose three children and two adults ... it's absolutely tragic."

Rescuers found a sixth adult victim outside the home who got out on their own and was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Two other people who lived in a basement apartment in the home made their way out uninjured.

Firefighters continued to perform interior searches hours after they first arrived at the scene.

The fire in the home raged for several hours and the Fire Marshal was called in to investigate what caused the blaze.

Police closed Conestoga Drive between Sandalwood Parkway East and Cranmore Court to allow room for fire crews to deal with the blaze.

Boyes said they will look into the state of the home’s fire and smoke detectors as part of the investigation.

The City of Brampton said it would lower flags at all municipal facilities to half mast today to mourn the loss.

Premier Doug Ford expressed sadness at the "tragic deaths."

"I just can't imagine the hurt being felt by the family, the friends and the community. You'll all be in our prayers," he said during an unrelated announcement in Brampton on Monday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was with Ford, said his thoughts were with family and friends of those who died.

"We're all thinking of those affected by this horrible, heartbreaking tragic fire," he said.

With files from The Canadian Press