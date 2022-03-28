'Absolutely tragic': Three children, two adults dead after house fire in Brampton, Ont.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar

Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton