Abolish the Police and Prisons Pride March kicked off Sunday morning at Nathan Phillips Square

Abolish the Police and Prisons Pride March kicked off Sunday morning at Nathan Phillips Square

Beverly Bain, left, and Gary Kinsman are the co-organizers of the Abolish the Police and Prisons Pride March. (Arthur Burrows photos) Beverly Bain, left, and Gary Kinsman are the co-organizers of the Abolish the Police and Prisons Pride March. (Arthur Burrows photos)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe

Russia shattered weeks of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital with long-range missiles fired toward Kyiv early Sunday, an apparent Kremlin show-of-force as Western leaders meet in Europe to strengthen their military and economic support of Ukraine.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton