A Toronto house less than 10 feet wide just hit the market for nearly $2M

If you’re aren’t looking closely, you could miss 138 St Clarens Avenue – the newly listed home in Toronto’s Little Portugal is only eight feet wide.

The property hit the market this week, listed at $1,950,000, realtor Keven Trudel with Real Estate Bay Realty told CTV News Toronto Friday.

138 St Clarens St (Provided by Keven Trudel)

“What we see outside feels pretty narrow, but once you're inside, I think they did a fantastic job designing the place to feel big,” he said.

The custom-built, three-storey property is currently split into three separate units, each with their own private entrance, and a basement.

In total, the home is approximately 1,700-square-feet, with three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Acknowledging what may come across as a steep price tag for a small property, Trudel says the home was listed at $1,950,000 because it was a labour of love.

“It’s one of my client’s creations,” he said. “It's a little pricey, obviously, because we're on a little bit of land, but it's also valuable because it's rare and different.”

While Trudel says it could quickly be altered to be a single family home, he doesn’t envision the property acting as such.

“It would be really good for investors,” he said, “or make an incredible AirBnB.”

The home at 138 St Clarens Avenue isn’t the first ultra-thin build in Toronto. Last year, 154 Hamilton St. in the city’s east side sold for $1,750,000. It's four storeys tall and just about ten feet wide.