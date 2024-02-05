A new name for BMO Field and everything else to know about the FIFA World Cup in Toronto
Toronto is one of 16 cities in North American that is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the Big Smoke hosting a total of six matches. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Toronto’s role in the tournament.
What is the schedule?
The tournament kicks off on Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Mexico City but the first FIFA World Cup match on Canadian soil won’t take place until the following day.
Canada’s first match of the tournament will be held in Toronto on Friday, June 12. The remaining matches in Toronto will be played on Wednesday, June 17, Saturday, June 20, Tuesday, June 23, Friday, June 26, and Tuesday, July 2. All other matches in Canada will be held in Vancouver.
“Canada will play all three of their group stage fixtures on home soil, with BC Place Vancouver hosting their second and third group games on Thursday, 18 June and Wednesday, 24 June,” FIFA said on its website.
The final match of the 2026 World Cup is set for Sunday, July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Where will the games be played in Toronto?
BMO Field will host the Toronto matches, although the venue will be referred to as “Toronto Stadium” for the duration of the tournament.
How much does it cost to host the games in Toronto?
The estimated cost to host the matches is around $300 million, with the city chipping in about $90 million. Last week, the province came forward with $97 million in funding for the tournament. The federal government has not yet announced any funding support for Toronto.
How will the tournament benefit Toronto?
Officials previously said that it is expected to generate about $393 million for the city, create more than 3,600 jobs, and attract more than 300,000 out-of-town visitors.
Speaking at an unrelated news conference on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow weighed in on the excitement the tournament is bringing to the city.
“I'm really pumped up,” Ford said. “I played soccer in my younger days. You wouldn’t know it with this big belly, but I was pretty fast at the time and I coached soccer with my kids, so I'm a soccer fan. But this is great for our community.”
“I’m excited,” Chow said Monday. “We're showing Toronto, how diverse, how exciting, how vibrant we are.”
How can I get tickets to see a match?
Soccer fans can register on FIFA’s website to receive information about ticket sales and hospitality packages.
What cities are hosting matches?
Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco/Bay Area, and Seattle are the cities slated to host matches in the U.S., while Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey are the host cities in Mexico. Canada is hosting matches in Toronto and Vancouver.
