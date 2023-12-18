TORONTO
Toronto

    • A look at the top 10 baby names in Ontario last year

    FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2019 file photo, unopened gifts are displayed during a baby shower in the U.S. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2019 file photo, unopened gifts are displayed during a baby shower in the U.S. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

    The list of most popular baby names in Ontario for 2022 remains relatively unchanged from previous years, with Olivia and Noah retaining the top spot.

    The province released its annual list Monday, revealing that Ontarians have not strayed far from the top names picked in previous years.

    Olivia remained the most popular girls name in the province for the 14th consecutive year and Noah has been crowned the most popular boys name for the last four years in a row.

    The second-most popular name for girls was Charlotte, followed by Amelia, Emma, and Sophia.

    Liam took the second spot in 2022, followed by Oliver, and Theodore, which moved up two spots this year.

    Other popular boys’ names to make the cut include Jack, Benjamin, Lucas, William, Ethan, and Leo. No new names crept into the top 10 for boys last year.

    Two new names made the list for girls in 2022, including Lily, which was the ninth most popular, and Chloe, which tied for eighth place with Isla. Ava, Evelyn, and Mia also made the top 10.

