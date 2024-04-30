A group of Toronto tenants have been on a rent strike for a year and say there's no resolution in sight
Dozens of Dozens of tenants of Toronto's Thorncliffe Park area have now been withholding their rent for one year, and it’s unclear when the dispute will end.
Last May, approximately 100 households at 71, 75, and 79 Thorncliffe Park Dr. launched a rent strike after they said that their landlord refused to withdraw applications for an above-guideline rent increase.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Starlight Investments and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), which co-own the buildings in question, confirmed to CP24.com that currently 86 tenants are withholding rent, adding that the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) has since ordered them to make their payments to the tribunal while discussions around the requested rent increase continue.
A number of tenants taking part in the rent strike have also since received a notice from the LTB advising them that the landlord has filed to evict them for non-payment of rent. Those eviction proceedings, however, appear to be at a standstill. Tenant organizer Phil Zigman, of the Federation of Metro Tenants' Associations, told CP24.com that those affected are still waiting for their hearing to be scheduled.
“Our lives are in limbo. You can’t make a decision. People are worried about leaving on holidays because they might get evicted,” said Jawad Ukani, who has lived in a one-bedroom unit at 71 Thorncliffe with his wife and child since 2006.
“It’s constant stress.”
Thorncliffe Park tenants Jawad Ukani, left, M. Khan, and Iqbal Dar have been on a rent strike for a year in protest of above-guideline rental increases proposed by their landlord. (Joanna Lavoie/CP24)
Landlord wants to raise rent by up to 6.37 per cent
In 2023, landlords in Ontario were allowed to raise the rent on rent-controlled units first occupied before Nov. 15, 2018 by 2.5 per cent. Prior to 2018, the provincially-approved rent increase was 1.2 per cent per year. Anything above these amounts requires approval from the LTB.
Starlight/PSP told CP24 that it applied for rent increases varying from 5.33 to 6.37 per cent depending on the building in January 2022.
The landlord says that the AGIs, which would be spread out over three years, are for structural building exterior and balcony restoration, lighting retrofit, and booster pump replacement.
The LTB, meanwhile, has yet to reach a decision on these applications, however if the board gives the go ahead, the affected tenants will be required to pay the difference owed retroactively from last May when the first rent increase was due to come into effect.
Iqbal Dar, who is also withholding his rent, has rented a unit of the same size in the same building as Ukani for the last 20 years.
“We really don’t have peace of mind with the way things are going,” he told CP24.com on Saturday evening, one day before a group of tenants and supporters gathered outside the buildings with placards and large signs to raise awareness about the ongoing situation.
Dar said many tenants of the three buildings are low-income newcomers to Canada as well as seniors and people on social assistance and simply do not have the means to pay more rent.
“Basically, we can’t afford it. … We really don’t know what we’re going to do in the future, how we’re going to manage ourselves?” he said.
“If they raise up the rent how many more of my people are going to have to go to the food bank? It’s already really bad.”
A rally organized by Thorncliffe Park tenants on a year-long rent strike was held on April 28 in the east Toronto neighbourhood. (Phil Zigman/photo)
Landlord says it has invested $28.5M in the 3 properties
In a lengthy statement provided to CP24.com, Penny Colomvakos, vice-president of residential Operations for Starlight Investments, said that the company has “invested more than $28.5 million in capital improvements to the buildings” since acquiring them in 2019.
Colomvakos said that Starlight has also “responded to over 18,000 maintenance requests in a timely manner, and offered a Resident Rent Assistance Program, allowing any resident to apply for a rent relief option based on individual needs.”
“At 71, 75 and 79 Thorncliffe Park Drive, we have made capital investments to ensure the aging infrastructure can continue to be a safe and welcoming place for more than 1,000 residents to call home,” she wrote.
“When we acquire any residential building, we conduct thorough due diligence with third-party engineering firms to ensure the safety, livability, and structural integrity of the residence, and allocate budgets to protect and restore the physical integrity of the residence. Starlight Investments follows the regulations as outlined in the Residential Tenancies Act, 2006 and other applicable provincial and federal legislation, as it relates to rent, rental increases and capital investments.”
Colomvakos went on to say that Above Guideline Rent Increases (AGI) are “only filed for completed and essential capital projects as outlined by the Residential Tenancies Act and mandated by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Landlord Tenant Board,” noting that they are “limited to completed investments of a structural nature, such as balcony and building repairs, lighting retrofits and booster pump replacements for the safety of our residents.”
But, at least two tenants who spoke with CP24 claimed that the work that has been done on the buildings is only “cosmetic” in nature and does not justify hiking the rent.
“They’ve just done the renovations from the outside, but they haven’t done anything inside,” Khan said.
“Everything is a mess inside the units. There’s been no repairs for years,” Dar added.
Ukani told CP24.com said that the rent strike would “over tomorrow” if the landlord simply sat down with the group of tenants and agreed to drop the AGIs, while also making a commitment to renovating and maintaining the entirety of the properties, especially inside the units.
Colomvakos, however, pointed out that while all residents at the three buildings are eligible for rent relief none of the 86 units currently withholding rent have applied for it.
She said that Starlight does “value open lines of communication” with tenants and works “hard to ensure that members of our community are kept informed and updated throughout the structural revitalization process.”
“Property managers are available to meet one-on-one with residents to confidentially discuss their residency,” she said.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Is there a cost to convenience? Canada approves new cancer immunotherapy treatment
A new cancer treatment recently approved in Canada promises to cut treatment time down to just minutes, but experts have differing opinions on whether it's what's best for patients.
Air Canada walks back new seat selection policy change after backlash
Air Canada has paused a new seat selection fee for travellers booked on the lowest fares just days after implementing it.
Canada's new dental program offering hope of free care to millions but many dentists aren't signed up
A new Canadian dental care program is offering the hope of free care to millions, but while 1.7 million people have signed up for the plan, only about 5,000 dentists have done the same.
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
King Charles III returns to public duties with a trip to a cancer charity
King Charles III returned to public duties on Tuesday, visiting a cancer treatment charity and beginning his carefully managed comeback after the monarch's own cancer diagnosis sidelined him for three months.
NDP says Ottawa's new grocery task force isn't living up to government promises
The federal government says the task force it created to monitor and investigate grocery retailers' practices has not conducted any probes and doesn't have a mandate to take enforcement action.
A group of Toronto tenants have been on a rent strike for a year and say there's no resolution in sight
Dozens of tenants in Toronto's Thorncliffe Park area have now been withholding their rent for one year, and it’s unclear when the dispute will end.
U.K. police arrest man wielding a sword in east London, 5 people are taken to the hospital
A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday in the east London community of Hainault before being arrested, police said.
Archeologists search for remnants of Halifax's 250-year-old wall that surrounded the city
Archeologist Jonathan Fowler is using ground-penetrating radar to search for historic evidence of the massive wall that surrounded Halifax more than 250 years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
McGill says it will try to de-escalate standoff with camp before calling police
Montreal's McGill University says it will make efforts to de-escalate its standoff with a camp that's been set up on campus by pro-Palestinian activists before asking the police for help.
-
Man in hospital after shooting in Longueuil
A man in his 50s is in hospital after gunfire erupted in the Saint-Hubert borough of Longueuil.
-
Q&A: Quebec minister on the $603 million plan to protect the French language
Quebec Minister Responsible for the French Language Jean-François Roberge spoke to CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson about the government's plan to spend $603 million to protect the French language
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board 'committed to hybrid work' after reports of mandated change coming in fall
The Treasury Board of Canada will only say it is “committed to hybrid work,” as reports suggest federal workers may be required to spend more time in the office.
-
Ottawa to see 10-15 mm of rain on the final day of April
Environment Canada's forecast calls for Ottawa to see 10 to 15 mm of rain today.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Police warn of malicious 'Cheat Lab' program targeting gamers
Police in Kingston, Ont. have issued a warning to residents regarding a malware attack that is targeting video gamers.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW Is there a cost to convenience? Canada approves new cancer immunotherapy treatment
A new cancer treatment recently approved in Canada promises to cut treatment time down to just minutes, but experts have differing opinions on whether it's what's best for patients.
-
Province boots mayor and council in small northern Ont. town out of office
An ongoing municipal strike, court battles and revolt by half of council has prompted the province to oust the mayor and council in Black River-Matheson.
-
Former child protection worker in northern Ont. charged with sexual assault
Police in Greater Sudbury have charged a 57-year-old Sudbury suspect with sexual assault in a case that dates back 25 years.
Kitchener
-
Man sentenced in 'shocking, unprovoked attack on a stranger' at Cambridge grocery store
A man who stabbed an employee at a Cambridge grocery store in 2022 has been sentenced to three years behind bars.
-
Waterloo exploring potential MZO for new affordable housing project
The City of Waterloo is moving forward with a plan to try and rezone 25 acres of city-owned land near RIM Park to allow for affordable and attainable housing.
-
Teenager charged in Fergus attack
A teenager is facing charges after an attack in Fergus sent one person to hospital.
London
-
City explains why it missed federal deadline for reimbursement of shelter costs for asylum claimants
A mistake at city hall could see London, Ont. lose out on more than $1 million of federal funding to reimburse emergency shelters providing beds to asylum claimants.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER Knights no longer perfect in the playoffs
The London Knights are no longer perfect in the playoffs. Hunter Haight scored twice and added an assist as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting London Knights 6-2 on Monday in the OHL's Western Conference final.
-
Stunt driving charge laid after police clock driver travelling nearly 200km/h
An individual from Cambridge was charged while speeding on Highway 6 in South Bruce Peninsula.
Windsor
-
U of W Students’ Alliance office defaced with hate and homophobic slurs
For three consecutive days - from April 10 to 12, the University of Windsor Students’ Alliance Pride Centre was defaced with hateful homophobic writing - etched on their office door.
-
Sinkhole closes downtown Windsor intersection
A section of downtown Windsor has been closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic after a sinkhole opened up in the middle of an intersection.
-
'Overdose awareness anthem' released by London, Ont. musician
Written and performed by Smith, who hails from London, Ont., the song details the story of Windsor’s Christy Soulliere and her son, Austin, who died in 2022 of fentanyl poisoning at the age of 27.
Barrie
-
Police seek help in determining how a young man died in Blue Mountains crash
OPP is investigating a single vehicle crash in the Blue Mountains that claimed the life of one person.
-
Man charged with two break-ins in one night: OPP
Thanks to video surveillance, police busted a man for two break-ins Monday.
-
Police investigate $90,000 worth of stolen golf carts
Police continue to investigate a golf cart theft in the Township of Oro-Medonte, as eleven carts were stolen from Settlers' Ghost Golf Club just over a week ago.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg trial of man accused of killing four women starts with bid to toss jury
The trial of a Winnipeg man accused of killing four women began this morning with a preliminary matter before the jury is called in next week.
-
Winnipeg working on new way to fill potholes, with hopes of fewer repairs needed
There may be hope for Winnipeggers as they try to dodge numerous potholes on their daily commute. The city is testing out a new product known as Road Soup, which would be used to help fill the craters during the early spring.
-
Whiteout Street Party forcing road closures in downtown Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Jets are hosting the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night for Game 5 of the playoff series, which means a Whiteout Street Party will be taking over downtown Winnipeg.
Atlantic
-
Burn ban not stopping some Nova Scotians from sparking up backyard blazes
Fire pit activity in Nova Scotia has been held to a minimum lately, but rain on Monday provided some relief from last week's mild and windy conditions.
-
'I’m horrified': N.B. advocates, users worried about animal tranquilizer
Four or five times a week, Josue Goguen tests street drugs at Ensemble in Moncton to see exactly what's in them.
-
Bedford man charged with stunting after vehicle clocked at 248 km/h: N.S. RCMP
A Bedford, N.S., man has been charged with stunting after the RCMP says he was caught driving more than 138 km/h over the posted speed limit.
N.L.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
-
Voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole never considered moving out of St. John's
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
-
Cenovus fined $2.5 million for biggest oil spill in Newfoundland and Labrador history
Cenovus Energy has been ordered to pay a $2.5-million fine for its role in the largest offshore oil spill ever recorded in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Edmonton
-
'There have been deaths on that property': City plans to demolish former Dwayne's Home building
The city could be on the hook for the bill to demolish a problem building in the heart of Edmonton.
-
Drinks outside on Rice Howard Way? Council to review proposal next month
Edmonton could have a downtown outdoor entertainment district as soon as June 1.
-
Alberta Municipalities say proposed provincial bill will create chill effect
The organization representing Alberta's cities, towns and villages says a bill that would grant the province sweeping new powers over local governments is creating an atmosphere of fear.
Calgary
-
'Shocked and concerned': Calgary principal charged with possession of child pornography
A Calgary elementary school principal has been charged with possession of child pornography, authorities announced Monday.
-
Alberta government announces 'master plan' for railway development
The Alberta government has laid out the path ahead for an ambitious passenger railway system it says 'has incredible potential' for the province.
-
Here's how Canada's capital gains tax increase will affect Albertans with vacation properties
A new capital gains tax increase, aimed at Canada’s highest earners, is causing frustration for some Albertans with secondary homes or cottages, according to a real estate broker.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP criticized after email shows party attempt to secure sponsorship from previously criticized lobbying firm
The Saskatchewan NDP's recent criticism of political lobbyists has backfired. During question period on Monday, the government revealed an NDP email in which the party requested sponsorship from a lobby firm that it had previously criticized.
-
CRA to audit Sask. for not paying carbon levies on home heating
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is going to audit Saskatchewan for not paying carbon levies on home heating, Premier Scott Moe said Monday.
-
Saskatchewan carrying out prescribed burns as 2024 fire season begins
With fire bans currently in effect, residents may be concerned to see smoke coming from rural areas across Saskatchewan. However, prescribed burns are being carried out to help keep many prairie regions healthy.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. school divisions struggling to 'maintain a status quo' amid years of underfunding
Sask. school divisions struggling to ‘maintain a status quo' amid years of underfunding
-
Sask. First Nation searches for suspected arsonist as grass fire threatens community
Members of Red Pheasant Cree Nation are looking for help finding someone who they believe started a grassfire that’s blanketed the community in smoke and threatened its infrastructure.
-
Cash is critical in keeping small businesses afloat, Saskatoon pub owner says
A Saskatoon business is encouraging customers to pay with cash instead of a credit card to help fight inflation.
Vancouver
-
Arrest made in fatal White Rock stabbing
Homicide investigators have arrested a man for the fatal stabbing of Kulwinder Singh Sohi in White Rock.
-
Pierre Poilievre weighs in on BC NDP plan to recriminalize public drug use
B.C.’s plan to reverse course on a major part of its decriminalization plan has triggered swift and sweeping reaction.
-
Richmond residents call out city councillors over conduct
Two Richmond residents claim members of city council stepped over the line during the tense meetings regarding the establishment of a supervised drug consumption site.
Vancouver Island
-
Green Party deputy leader released pending appeal of jail sentence for Fairy Creek protests
British Columbia's highest court has ordered the Green Party of Canada's deputy leader to be released from custody pending her appeal of a 60-day jail sentence for her role in old-growth logging protests on Vancouver Island.
-
Health authority confirms cockroaches at B.C. hospital, insists they 'do not bite'
The Vancouver Island Health Authority is downplaying what staff describe as a cockroach infestation in a medical unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital.
-
London Drugs stores remain closed Monday after 'cybersecurity incident'
Dozens of London Drugs stores across Western Canada remained closed Monday following what the company described as a "cybersecurity incident" over the weekend.