TORONTO
Toronto

    65-year-old man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

    A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

    A 65-year-old man has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the city's Little Portugal neighbourhood Thursday evening.

    Emergency crews were called for a collision near Dufferin Street and Dundas Street West shortly after 7 p.m.

    The pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

