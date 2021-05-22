TORONTO -- A 64-year-old man is in critical condition after a collision in Uxbridge Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Regional Highway 47 and Old Stouffville Road just before noon.

In a news release issued Saturday evening, Durham Regional Police said a 78-year-old man was driving a grey 2018 Toyota Rav 4 and travelling north on the highway when he struck a cyclist.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to police at 905-579-1520 ext. 5216 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.