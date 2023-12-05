55-year-old woman dead after triple shooting in Caledon last month
A second person has died following a triple shooting at a home in Caledon last month.
It happened at a residence on Mayfield Road just before midnight on Nov. 20.
A 57-year-old man from Caledon was pronounced deceased on scene and two others were transported to the hospital with injuries.
One of the two victims that were transported to hospital has since been pronounced dead, police say.
She has been identified as a 55-year-old woman from Caledon but her name is not being released at this time.
The third victim remains in hospital in critical condition.
According to the OPP, there are multiple suspects believed to be involved in the incident who have not yet been identified.
One was seen entering a black pick-up truck travelling westbound on Mayfield Road. Police say that investigators believe the truck was later involved in a vehicle fire that happened near Olde Baseline Road and Creditview Road.
A photo of the vehicle was previously released and police are continuing to ask anyone with footage of the vehicle to contact investigators.
Investigators also say that they are still seeking footage of the scene in Caledon between the hours of 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.
Police say that there is no imminent threat to public safety and that the investigation is ongoing.
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Poilievre keeps scoring into the Liberals' empty net
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre's new 'Housing Hell' video dealt a 'devastating' blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals, whose cupboard seems empty of big ideas.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'doing well' but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
Half of seniors have not received their COVID-19 booster dose, says Quebec minister
Half of Quebec seniors have not received their most recent COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, Sonia Bélanger, Minister responsible for Seniors, said on Tuesday.
Six youths in custody following Woodstock, Ont. 'weapons investigation'
Six youths are in custody after a possible firearm sighting put two Woodstock schools on lockdowns and hold and secures Tuesday afternoon.
Two injured after school bus, vehicle collide in south London, Ont.
Two people were sent to hospital Tuesday afternoon after a school bus and a passenger vehicle collided in the city’s south end.
'Will it ever end?' Hyde Park’s growth forces more detours
Growing pains are again impacting residents and businesses in Hyde Park. Throughout development, construction has promoted delays, and this week, another closure of Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road has locals up in arms.
Kitchener man jumps into action to intervene in an alleged sexual assault
A Kitchener man is still grappling with what he witnessed on Monday morning when an alleged sexual assault happened right outside his home.
Slowest November for Waterloo Region home sales in 15 years
The number of homes sold in Waterloo Region slumped to a new 15-year low for November last month, the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors says.
Mobile homes could provide affordable housing option, but industry says it needs help
Demand for mobile and modular homes has increased as buyers look for more affordable housing. One big problem -- there's not enough park space available.
Driver charged after video captures near-miss of head-on collision
A video posted online shows a quick-thinking 24-year-old driver narrowly missing a head-on collision on a northern Ontario highway.
Fatal crash on Highway 17 involving horse and buggy, commercial vehicle
The 29-year-old driver of a horse and buggy was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 near Iron Bridge on Monday evening, police say.
Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
Mounties announce cocaine smuggling bust in Ottawa
The RCMP says four people from Ottawa have been arrested and charged in connection with a major cocaine bust in the capital.
Police recover over $70,000 worth of stolen bikes in ByWard Market
The Ottawa Police Service has recovered 56 stolen bikes from the ByWard Market, valued at approximately $71,050.
Gatineau driver clocked at 226 km/h one of 2 charged with stunt driving this weekend
Quebec provincial police have charged two young adults on the evening of Dec. 2 after they were caught stunt driving on Highway 50 in Gatineau, including one who was charged going 126 km/h over the speed limit and fleeing from police.
‘He's living on through her’: Windsor dad remembered by family after fatal weekend crash
It’s been a hard couple of days for a London family grieving the loss of a Windsor man, Kyle Paquette, who died Saturday during a car crash in Chatham-Kent.
Graphic warning: Chatham man sentenced to life in prison for 'horrific' murder
A Chatham man has been sentenced to life in prison for the “horrific” murder of his girlfriend.
Three men arrested on child pornography charges
Three Windsor men have been arrested on child exploitation-related charges in connection to a joint force operation across three provinces, police say.
3 teens in custody in connection with armed robbery at Collingwood jewelry store
Three people face charges in connection with an armed robbery in downtown Collingwood.
Unbuckled beginner driver stopped in R.I.D.E. check with open alcohol in car
A novice driver from Barrie is facing a slew of charges after going through a R.I.D.E. spot check in Oro-Medonte.
Canadian rock legend added to Casino Rama's winter lineup
Canadian rock legend Kim Mitchell has been added to Casino Rama's winter lineup.
RCMP charge second person in the death of a woman in Cape Breton
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a woman in Cape Breton.
Thousands of chickens dead after break and enter at poultry facility: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is investigating a recent break and enter and mischief incident at a poultry wholesalers facility in Steam Mill, N.S.
St. Stephen declares local state of emergency over homelessness
The Municipal District of St. Stephen in New Brunswick has declared a local state of emergency over homeless.
Grass fire near Symons Valley Road leads to evacuations
Police and firefighters are advising the public to avoid a section of Symons Valley Road north of Calgary due to a grass fire, which has led to some homes being evacuated Tuesday.
'A very positive season': Holiday work parties in full swing in Calgary
Holiday work and corporate Christmas parties appear to be in full swing in Calgary with many venues and restaurants booked up for much of December.
Toy gun prompts lockdown at S.E. Calgary high school
A southeast Calgary high school was placed into lockdown on Tuesday after a report of a student with a weapon – which turned out to be a toy gun.
'Fiscal mess': Manitoba’s deficit grows to $1.6 billion
Manitoba’s forecasted deficit has reached more than $1.6 billion.
Manitoba RCMP bust large illicit cannabis ring; six people facing charges
Six people have been arrested in connection to an RCMP investigation that started in 2021 focused on the trafficking of illegal cannabis.
Charges stayed against Winnipeg man accused of handing out cannabis gummies on Halloween
The charges have been stayed against one of the two people accused of handing out cannabis-infused gummies to children on Halloween in Winnipeg last year.
B.C. home seller ordered to pay more than $5K for failing to evict basement suite tenant
The corporate seller of a B.C. home has been ordered to pay the buyer more than $5,000 for failing to evict a tenant who refused to leave.
One in critical condition after serious Langley crash
Two people were taken to hospital after a serious collision in Langley Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
B.C. wrings out after being drenched by atmospheric river
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
Nurses union expresses concerns over Alberta health system staffing plans following letters from providers
The union representing registered nurses in Alberta expressed concern Tuesday over letters it received recently from the province's two major health providers.
Cyclist injured in crash with school bus in northwest Edmonton
A cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a school bus Tuesday morning.
Girls, 12, charged in 'violent assault' of woman at Edmonton LRT station
Two 12-year-old girls were charged with assault in connection with the assault of a woman at an LRT station in late November.