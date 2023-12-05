55-year-old woman dead after triple shooting in Caledon last month

A second person has died following a triple shooting at a home in Caledon last month.

It happened at a residence on Mayfield Road just before midnight on Nov. 20.

A 57-year-old man from Caledon was pronounced deceased on scene and two others were transported to the hospital with injuries.

One of the two victims that were transported to hospital has since been pronounced dead, police say.

She has been identified as a 55-year-old woman from Caledon but her name is not being released at this time.

The third victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

According to the OPP, there are multiple suspects believed to be involved in the incident who have not yet been identified.

One was seen entering a black pick-up truck travelling westbound on Mayfield Road. Police say that investigators believe the truck was later involved in a vehicle fire that happened near Olde Baseline Road and Creditview Road.

A photo of the vehicle was previously released and police are continuing to ask anyone with footage of the vehicle to contact investigators.

Investigators also say that they are still seeking footage of the scene in Caledon between the hours of 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Police say that there is no imminent threat to public safety and that the investigation is ongoing.