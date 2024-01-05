5 injured after Tesla crashes into Toronto townhouse

Five people are in hospital after a Tesla crashed into a Toronto townhouse just after midnight Friday as crews work to contain a natural gas leak in the area.

Emergency crews were called to a complex just south of Sheppard Avenue at Highway 404 in North York after a vehicle drove into the three-storey building.

Toronto paramedics tell CP24 they transported five patients to hospital, one with moderate injuries and four with minor injuries. Three of those injured were in the vehicle and the two others were inside the residence at the time of the crash.

Toronto Fire Services say the vehicle struck a gas main which caused a natural gas leak. At this time, the complex has been evacuated and the gas has been shut off to all units.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to drive into the home at this point.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Toronto Fire District Chief Peter Rappos said structural engineers are en route to assess the damage before crews can remove the vehicle.

Also of concern, Rappos said, is any damage to the Tesla’s battery pack.

Toronto police are investigating.

Emergency crews are on scene after a vehicle crashed into a townhouse complex in North York on Jan. 5, 2024.