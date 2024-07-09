5 arrested, 3 wanted in connection with armed robbery at downtown Toronto jewelery store last year

Toronto police have released images of three additional suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a downtown Toronto jewelery store last year.

Five individuals, including four youths, have already been charged in connection with the incident, which police say took place on Dec. 13, 2023, near Yonge and Dundas Square.

Investigators allege that eight male suspects, operating two stolen vehicles, entered the store while masked. One of the suspects allegedly produced a handgun and shot a glass door, while several others used hammers to smash the store’s display cases.

Police said that one of the suspects then hit a victim over the head with a handgun. The victim sustained minor injuries, they said.

The suspects allegedly took a quantity of jewelery and fled the scene in the two stolen vehicles.

Police said they were able to stop one of those vehicles and arrested four suspects following a “short foot pursuit.”

Investigators have further alleged that, during that arrest, additional items of “evidentiary value” were located.

As a result, Toronto resident Ali Taha, 20, and four male youths – two 17-year-olds and two 16-year-olds – have been arrested and charged. They are facing one count each of robbery with a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent. Two of the male youths are facing an additional charge of failure to comply and a third has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The charges have not been tested in court. Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused minors cannot be identified.

In a release issued Tuesday, police released images of the three outstanding suspects and asked the public to assist in identifying them. Investigators asked anyone with additional information to contact them at 416-808-7350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.