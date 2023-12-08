TORONTO
Toronto

    • 3-year-old Yorkie mix stolen during Toronto break-and-enter: police

    Juju, a 3-year-old Yorkie mix, was stolen during a break-and-enter in Mimico, police say. Juju, a 3-year-old Yorkie mix, was stolen during a break-and-enter in Mimico, police say.

    Toronto police are searching for a three-year-old dog that was stolen during a break-and-enter in Mimico on Wednesday.

    Police said the incident occurred in the area of Station Road and Stanley Avenue, east of Royal York Road.

    The dog, a Yorkie mix with a curly tail, is named Juju.

    It is unclear if there were other items taken during the break-and-enter.

    No suspect information has been released.

    Police are asking anyone who has seen the dog to contact them at 416-808-2222.

