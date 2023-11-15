3 suspects sought after TTC passenger assaulted on subway train

Toronto police are looking for three men who allegedly assaulted a TTC passenger and attempted to steal their phone.

The incident happened on Oct. 27 on an eastbound train on Line 2.

Police said the victim was on board the train when an unknown man sat beside them and allegedly demanded their glasses.

When the victim did not comply, the man allegedly grabbed the glasses. Police said the victim was able to take it back and called 911.

Shortly after, the suspect was joined by two other men and allegedly assaulted the victim. Police said the trio tried to steal the victim's phone.

The suspects exited the train at Broadview Station and fled. Police said the victim sustained minor injuries.

On Wednesday, police released photos and descriptions of the male suspects, asking for the public's help identifying them.

The first suspect is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, six-foot-tall with a thin build and was last seen wearing a grey "Canada Goose" vest, a white sweater, light blue jeans, white running shoes and a black ski mask.

The second suspect is described as 30 to 35 years old, six-foot-tall, with a thin build, a short afro and a beard. Police said he was last seen donning a navy puffer jacket, a green hooded sweater, black track pants with red/yellow lines down the sides, and black/yellow running shoes.

The third suspect is also six feet tall, between 25 and 30 years old, with a thin build and black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black "Jordan Paris" tracksuit and white running shoes, and he had "RIP" tattooed on the right side of his neck.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.