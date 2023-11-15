TORONTO
Toronto

    • 3 suspects sought after TTC passenger assaulted on subway train

    Photos of three suspects being sought by police in connection with a robbery investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Photos of three suspects being sought by police in connection with a robbery investigation. (Toronto Police Service)

    Toronto police are looking for three men who allegedly assaulted a TTC passenger and attempted to steal their phone.

    The incident happened on Oct. 27 on an eastbound train on Line 2.

    Police said the victim was on board the train when an unknown man sat beside them and allegedly demanded their glasses.

    When the victim did not comply, the man allegedly grabbed the glasses. Police said the victim was able to take it back and called 911.

    Shortly after, the suspect was joined by two other men and allegedly assaulted the victim. Police said the trio tried to steal the victim's phone.

    The suspects exited the train at Broadview Station and fled. Police said the victim sustained minor injuries.

    On Wednesday, police released photos and descriptions of the male suspects, asking for the public's help identifying them.

    The first suspect is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, six-foot-tall with a thin build and was last seen wearing a grey "Canada Goose" vest, a white sweater, light blue jeans, white running shoes and a black ski mask.

    The second suspect is described as 30 to 35 years old, six-foot-tall, with a thin build, a short afro and a beard. Police said he was last seen donning a navy puffer jacket, a green hooded sweater, black track pants with red/yellow lines down the sides, and black/yellow running shoes.

    The third suspect is also six feet tall, between 25 and 30 years old, with a thin build and black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black "Jordan Paris" tracksuit and white running shoes, and he had "RIP" tattooed on the right side of his neck.

    Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's housing market still in a slump: CREA

    Canada’s housing market is still in a slump, with less properties being listed and less sales being made, according to new monthly data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

    OPINION

    OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination

    Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News