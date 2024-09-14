3 suspects outstanding after allegedly assaulting cops at downtown Toronto demonstration

Three suspects are wanted by police after allegedly assaulting officers during a recent demonstration in downtown Toronto.

The incidents happened on Sept. 11.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said at about 6 p.m. that day they were called to the area of Yonge and Front streets where a group of protesters was demonstrating outside Meridian Hall.

They said that the group attempted to gain entry to the event and were removed by police officers.

A woman was subsequently arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer, TPS said.

Police further allege that the demonstrators then “became confrontational with officers assisting with crowd control.” They said that one suspect spat at an officer, while another struck an officer. Both of these suspects are still outstanding.

Toronto police said that the demonstrators then moved over to 51 Division station at Parliament and Front streets and “proceeded to become combative,” which resulted in the arrest of two suspects for allegedly assaulting officers.

A third suspect, who is also outstanding, spat on an officer, they said.

The first suspect is described as a man, 25 to 35 years old, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a Boston Bruins jersey and a black Toronto Raptors hat.

The second suspect is described by police as a woman with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a red Keffiyeh, a black shirt, and white shoes.

The third is also a woman with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a blue dress and eyeglasses.

Police previously arrested two women and a man in connection with this demonstration.

Kerry Gauer, 45, and Laura Favacho, both of Toronto, have been charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Gauer is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17, while Favacho has an Oct. 21 court date.

Adham Diabas, 25, of Brampton, has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault peace officer. He is also scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.

The group Jews Say No To Genocide, which was one of the organizers of the protest, has said Toronto police’ version of events should be questioned given their “longstanding history of entirely leaving out their own role in initiating violence and brutalizing pro-Palestine protestors.”

In a social media post, the group claimed protesters were met “with extreme violence and aggression” by police.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.