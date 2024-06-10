TORONTO
3 people stabbed in east Toronto, including suspect who was arrested at the scene: police

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Three people have been taken to the hospital, including a suspect, following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end on Monday night, say paramedics.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. near Danforth and Thyra avenues, just west of Victoria Park Avenue.

Toronto police said that a male suspect has been arrested.

Paramedics said that one of the patients has life-threatening injuries, while the injuries sustained by the other two are serious, but non-life-threatening.

The two victims have only been identified by paramedics as adults. Their gender and age have not been released.

Westbound Danforth at Victoria Park and eastbound Danforth Ave at Eden Avenue are currently closed.

More to come. This is a developing story.

