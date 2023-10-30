TORONTO
Toronto

    • 3 people injured after serious crash on Hwy. 427 near Malton

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo. An ambulance is seen in this file photo.

    Three people were injured, one seriously, after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 427 near Malton.

    The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway near Finch Avenue.

    Peel paramedics told CP24 that one person was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

    Multiple lanes are blocked as a result of the crash. 

