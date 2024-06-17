3 people dead, including gunman, after shooting in Toronto office space: police

The gunman who killed a man and a woman is among the deceased after a triple shooting inside an office space near a daycare and a school in North York on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened inside the lobby of a building near Don Mills and Mallard roads, south of York Mills Road, at around 3:30 p.m.

Speaking with the media at the scene on Monday evening, Det.-Sgt. Alan Bartlett, of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit, said that the victims are two males and a female, adding that the shooter is believed to be among the deceased.

"We're still in the process of notifying next of kin," he said.

Bartlett said investigators believe that an altercation took place inside "some sort of finaicial transaction" business prior to shots being fired.

He said that four individuals, a couple of whom work together, were inside the building at that time.

A large police presence could be seen in the area following the shooting, including outside Northmount School, an independent all-boys Catholic school at 26 Mallard Rd.

The school was temporarily placed under a lockdown late Monday afternoon along with St. George Mini School, which operates two centres in the building next door.

TTC buses were made available for students while they waited for their parents and caregivers to arrive.

Police at the scene of a shooting in Toronto’s Don Mills neighbourhood on Monday afternoon

Late Monday afternoon, CP24's cameras captured several young children from the daycare being wheeled outside in cribs and reunited with parents.

Sarah Ashfield, the daycare’s supervisor, told CP24 that she was informed by the police of the nearby incident and as per protocol instituted an immediate lockdown.

“We turned off all our lights. The kids were in the corner waiting until we got further direction,” she said.

Ashfield said she stood outside the door of the building the entire time waiting for updates and guidance from the police on next steps. Once given the all clear, she said that they then began bringing the children out to their parents and guardians. Pickup lasted until about 6 p.m., she said.

“The kids didn’t really know much (about) what was happening,” said Ashfield.

“We kept calm and all of the kids are safe, and they’re on their way home now … that’s all that matters.”

The Emergency Task Force and the Canine Unit have now cleared the daycare and the school. Police said in a follow-up post on X that all children have been reunited with their parents and guardians.

Anxious parents gathered outside daycare after learning of shooting

CP24 spoke with a number of worried parents waiting to pick-up their kids from the daycare.

One couple who was waiting for their 21-month-old daughter to be brought out of the daycare said that they were informed by them of an incident nearby and rushed over.

“We feel very unsafe,” the parents said.

“We came to Canada because we know it’s a very safe country,” added the husband.

Among those waiting outside the daycare for word about their children was another mother and grandfather of a one-year old child.

“Of course I’m very uncomfortable and anxious to see my kid, as all parents are, I’m sure,” the mom said moments before a tearful reunion with her daughter.

Another mother named Michelle who has two children at the daycare, a two-year-old and a three-year-old, said she was "very anxious" to see her kids.

“I want my kids back. I know they are safe. We’ve been told that they are safe, but I want my kids back,” she said.

St. George provides care for children age 0 to 4 years old.

Ashfield said about 104 children were on site on Monday.

The daycare is expected to open as usual at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, she added.

Parents of children at a North York daycare are shown being reunited with their children after shots were fired in the neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drivers should expect road closures and delays in the area, police said.

More details to come.