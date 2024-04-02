3 of 4 suspects wanted in Brampton road rage incident surrender to police: mayor

Three of the four suspects wanted in connection with a road rage incident in Brampton last week, which was captured on video, have surrendered to police, CP24 has learned.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown confirmed Tuesday evening that police had notified him this morning about the arrests. Peel police have not publicly announced any arrests concerning the March 27 incident on Torbram Road near Eagleridge Drive.

According to police, a driver had an “interaction” with the occupants of a gold-coloured Hyundai Sonata.

“During this incident, the victim was confronted by four individuals, threatened, and their vehicle damaged,” police allege. The incident was caught on camera and posted online.

In the video, four males exit their vehicle and approach the victim's vehicle. Shortly after, one smashes the windshield of the victim's car with their fist while another kicks the bumper and headlights.

Two of the four suspects were immediately identified by police, and two others remained unnamed.

Brown told CP24 that the suspect who remains outstanding is the man seen in the video smashing the windshield.

The driver whose vehicle was damaged in the incident described it as a “scary” ordeal, telling CP24 last week that he did nothing to provoke the suspects.

He added that the suspects were driving in an unsafe way that endangered everyone on the road.

With files from Joanna Lavoie