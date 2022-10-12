2nd police officer dies after shooting at home in Innisfil, Ont.

A second police officer has died following a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, that left another officer and a suspect dead Tuesday night.

Authorities said two South Simcoe Police Service officers responded to a disturbance call at a home in the area of 25th Sideroad and 9th Line, shortly before 8 p.m.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said there was an exchange of gunfire between a 23-year-old man and two officers.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, the SIU said.

One officer was rushed to a hospital in Barrie by emergency run. The officer died in hospital, police said.

The second officer was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition and has since succumbed to his injuries, police said in a statement Wednesday morning.

The SIU is investigating and six investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

York Regional Police are also conducting their own investigation into the details surrounding the shooting of the officers.

The SIU investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

John Ridge has lived on the street where the shooting occurred for the past 26 years. He said it's a quiet neighbourhood and was shocked to hear about the fatal shooting.

"It's unsettling and disheartening to have a cop shot right on your street but that's what this world has come to," Ridge said.

Early Wednesday morning, numerous police cruisers participated in a procession for the first fallen officer to the coroner's office, near Highway 401 and Keele Street, in Toronto.

At around 8:30 a.m., police participated in another procession for the second fallen officer. They drove from Toronto's St. Mike's Hospital along the Don Valley Parkway and Highway 401 to the coroner's office.

Premier Doug Ford tweeted Wednesday he was "heartbroken" to learn about the death of the two officers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted his condolences to South Simcoe Police and the fallen officers' loved ones.

I’m heartbroken to learn that two @SouthSimcoePS officers were killed in the line of duty.



The shooting comes a month after Toronto Police Const. Andrew Hong and two others were fatally shot by a gunman who went on a shooting spree in the GTA on Sept. 12.

South Simcoe Police Chief John Van Dyke is expected to hold a news conference today at 1 p.m. and CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream it live.