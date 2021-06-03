TORONTO -- Durham Regional Police have identified the 29-year-old man shot and killed in his home in Ajax on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Smith Lane, in the area of Rossland Road West and Westney Road North, around midnight.

Police arrived at the scene and located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a Toronto trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as Ajax resident Trurell Brown. He is Durham Region’s second homicide victim of 2021.

Police said they are searching for two suspects who fled the area, but they don’t have descriptions of the two at this time.

Anyone with information, home security or dashcam video is asked to contact Det. French of the Major Crime-Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5421 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.